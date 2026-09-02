Enzo Fernandez Takes Huge Burden of Man City Legend’s Jersey Number

Not content with the millstone of being the joint-most expensive signing in Premier League history, Enzo Fernández has gone in search of even more pressure by taking on Kevin De Bruyne’s iconic No. 17 jersey at Manchester City.

After a tiresome transfer saga which veered toward a toxic conclusion, Fernández belatedly left Chelsea for the cool sum of $169 million (£125 million). The Argentina international had never worn the No. 17 in his senior club career, mostly switching between 13 and 8 across his lucrative moves between River Plate, Benfica and Chelsea.

However, with those digits taken in Manchester, Fernández had to go in search of a new number at the Etihad Stadium. There were several openings in a squad which has undergone extensive surgery this summer—Fernández is part of a completely new-look midfield.



But rather than taking on something more prosaic like No. 4, 7 or even Rodri’s vacant 16, the World Cup winner has taken on the challenge of emulating the greatest player in City’s modern history.

The Impossible Legacy Left by Kevin De Bruyne at Man City

Appearances : 422

: 422 Goals : 108

: 108 Assists : 177

: 177 Major Trophies: x1 Champions League, x1 Club World Cup, x6 Premier League, x2 FA Cup, x5 EFL Cup

When De Bruyne was first handed the No. 17 for City in 2015, there was no guarantee of his success. Despite an impressive spell tearing up the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg, most in England still remembered the Belgian as the fair-haired flop from Chelsea a few years earlier. It only took a few months for that perception to radically shift.

“Obviously it is very satisfying. I come here today with a very different view than people had of me last year. It shows that a lot can happen in one year,” De Bruyne beamed toward the end of a maiden season which would produce 16 goals and 12 assists. “Everybody had a view of how I came out of Chelsea so, yeah, it gives me satisfaction that people have changed their minds.”

De Bruyne’s standing within the game which reach new heights under Pep Guardiola. The pair lifted six Premier League titles in nine years together as well as at least one of every other major trophy. “The first meeting I ever had with Pep,” De Bruyne recalled, “he sat me down and he said, ‘Kevin, listen. You can be—easily—a top five player in the world. Top five. Easily.’” It was an accurate prediction.

Whether Enzo Maresca would have the same faith in Fernández remains to be seen, but there is certainly a level of immense respect between the pair.

‘Very Important’—Fernandez Explains Motivation Behind Record-Breaking Move

Fernández made little secret of his desire to leave Chelsea toward the end of last season, although his preferred destination was clearly Madrid. As the Buenos Aires native was all too willing to explain, the Spanish capital is a place he “would like to live.”

“Players live where they want,” he explained. “I’d live in Madrid. I get by in English, but I’d be more comfortable in Spanish.” Fernández will have to keep getting by in his second language in Manchester, although he can at least speak to Maresca, once of Sevilla and Málaga, in Spanish.

“He is a top manager, honestly,” City’s record arrival said of his new manager, who spent six years total of his own playing career in Spain.

“I had him at my previous club. They were incredible moments. I learned so much with him. He’s very similar to Latin people, very passionate. So, for me, it’s a pleasure to work with him.

“I’m also grateful because he was very important in bringing me here. So it’s a huge pleasure for me to work alongside him and enjoy it. To be honest, we were both very eager for it to happen, because it wasn’t easy for me to be here today. But I know he also made a big effort, speaking to the club, and I’m grateful that he did that.

“It was a long few days, but in the end I’m here and I’m very happy to be joining this club.”