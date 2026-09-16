Enzo Maresca Is Digging Up Old Manchester Derby Beef to Make a Point

Enzo Maresca hit back at the outcry over Manchester City’s controversial winner against Manchester United, calling it “quite poor” that his team’s performance has been overshadowed. The Italian also pointed out that a similar decision went against City in a derby in 2023.

The match at Old Trafford was decided when Erling Haaland turned the ball into the net at the far post, initially flagged offside. A VAR intervention deemed that he was onside but failed to establish that Enzo Fernández was actively involved from an offside position.

Fernández attempted to head the ball and, in not connecting, ensured Haaland was still onside from the original cross. The issue was that the Argentine’s position right in front of the goal mattered because others reacted to him.

“The VAR gets super focused on Haaland,” referee chief Howards Webb conceded on Match Officials Mic’d Up. “He establishes he’s onside, he thinks that’s a good goal. He doesn’t truly evaluate the full impact of Fernández’s position.”

VAR Mistake Doesn’t Detract From Man City Performance

Man City claimed the win. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

City had played most of the game up to that point with only 10 players after Phil Foden was shown a red card midway through the first half for tangling with Bruno Fernandes.

“Talking about one episode or one moment after that game when we played for 70-75 minutes with 10 players, I think it's quite poor,” Maresca said on Wednesday, his first encounter with reporters since the officials on Sunday admitted getting it wrong.

“I think the performance was unbelievable, and I’m pleased with the performance.”

Maresca didn’t ignore or skirt over the fact his team got a lucky break but insisted that’s just life.

“There is knowledge that there was a mistake and that’s all. Sometimes it goes for you, sometimes against you. It’s football,” he said.

Maresca’s Offside Déjà Vu

Bruno Fernandes’s goal stood even with Marcus Rashford interfering. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

To illustrate his point, the new City boss turned the clock back nearly four years to Jan. 2023 and a Manchester derby won by United. The Red Devils came from behind to claim a 2–1 victory, with Bruno Fernandes scoring the equalizer after an offside Marcus Rashford had chased the ball—but not touched it—and then left it for his teammate.

“Three years ago, when I was here [as Pep Guardiola’s assistant], it happened the exact same against United,” Maresca recounted. “The goal was not a regular goal, and no one apologized. We are still waiting for the apology for that.”

It feels pedantic and churlish to bring it up, but it makes Maresca’s argument.