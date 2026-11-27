Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Antoine Semenyo is closing in on a return from the knee injury that has sidelined him for the past six weeks.

Maresca feared the worst when Semenyo limped off toward the end of Man City’s 3–2 victory over Ipswich Town on Oct. 17. “In the first moment, we expected a worse injury,” the City boss said at the time, confirming that the Ghana international would be sidelined for two months.

The Cityzens have since played eight games without the former Bournemouth winger, winning just three. A four-match winless run in the Premier League means they’re six points adrift of leaders Arsenal ahead of Sunday’s trip to Emirates Stadium.

Maresca disclosed that Semenyo won’t be involved this weekend, but was nonetheless able to provide a positive update on the forward’s recovery during his prematch press conference.

Maresca Confirms Imminent Return for Semenyo

Maresca will soon have Semenyo to call upon again. | Zed Jameson/PA Images/Getty Images

City’s malaise continued in the week, as Napoli visited Etihad Stadium on Matchday 5 of the Champions League league phase and escaped with a point.

The most hectic period in the calendar is upcoming, and should the Cityzens’ slump persist, they’re at real risk of falling out of title contention before Christmas. Semenyo’s absence has been felt, even if goalscoring has been rather low on City’s list of issues under the new manager.

Maresca has been well stocked on the personnel front to cope with Semenyo’s injury, but summer arrivals Iliman Ndiaye and Allan have struggled to settle. Jérémy Doku is in the midst of a rut, too. A frustrated Erling Haaland has at least had Rayan Cherki to call upon on for service, with the Frenchman enjoying a productive start to the campaign.

Maresca’s initial update projected Semenyo to potentially return for City’s clash with Hull City on Dec. 19, but the Italian said on Friday that the 26-year-old has recovered faster than expected from his knee injury.

“We have good news,” he told reporters. “Antoine is quite close—good news for us—and the rest [Man City players] are all ok.

“He’s already [training] on the pitch, he’s very close. Probably next week [he will be back]—we hope so.”

After Sunday’s trip to north London, City host Leeds United on Dec. 2 and visit Brentford on Dec. 5.

Will Semenyo’s Return Change Man City’s Fortunes?

Man City’s slump has continued after the international break. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

City’s downturn has coincided with Semenyo’s injury, and Maresca will be eager to have him available once again.

Semenyo has notched 19 goal contributions 37 games since joining from Bournemouth in January, with Pep Guardiola and Maresca using him across City’s frontline. His versatility has certainly been exploited, and City have missed Semenyo’s capacity to carry the ball upfield, as well as his ability to burst in behind defenses.

“I was laughing with him [Semenyo] yesterday or two days ago. I told him that the last Premier League game we won was with him on the pitch, so I told him that we need him back soon to win games,” Maresca said on Friday. “Antoine is an important player, but the players playing in his position are doing well, like Iliman [Ndiaye] in this moment. He needs time to recover.”

Semenyo’s return should help City, but it’s not going to solve all of their issues. Supporters are becoming increasingly frustrated with their team’s often uninspiring work with the ball, which is failing to protect them from counterattacks. The Cityzens boast the highest average possession share in the division (64.8%) but have conceded the second-most fast breaks (18)—per Opta.

Maresca is struggling to find the right balance in midfield, and Gianluigi Donnarumma’s form has emerged as a serious source of concern, too. There’s an array of problems the manager needs to fix to ignite an upsurge before the festive period.