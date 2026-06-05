Every Arsenal Player at the 2026 World Cup: Fixtures, Chances, Favorites

Not even two weeks separate the 2026 Champions League final and the start of the World Cup, offering the Arsenal contingent heading to North America little respite.

While the Gunners’ 2025–26 campaign ended in penalty shootout heartbreak, Mikel Arteta’s side achieved their primary objective of once again sitting atop English soccer‘s perch.

A first Premier League title in 22 years was celebrated by a fanbase that spawned new members at an unrelenting rate, with London overrun by those desperate to savor Arsenal’s return to glory.

The World Cup tends to facilitate similar scenes of jubilation, and there are plenty of Gunners representing their respective countries this summer. Here’s an overview of those joining up with their national teams for soccer’s grandest event in North America.

Belgium

Leandro Trossard

Trossard is one of Belgium’s most experienced players. | Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

You never thought about Leandro Trossard when discussing Belgium’s ‘golden generation,’ with the clutch Arsenal winger rising to prominence after the Red Devils’ third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup.

Belgium has since flattered to deceive at major tournaments, with a group-stage exit in Qatar followed by a subdued round of 16 elimination at Euro 2024. Fresh life has since been breathed into Rudi Garcia’s side, and they’ll be out to prove a few people wrong this summer.

Trossard should build on his 50 international caps, but Jérémy Doku will be Belgium’s main man down the left-hand side. Trossard may be limited to a role off the bench this summer.

Group Stage Fixtures

Belgium vs. Egypt —Monday, June 15 (3 p.m. ET)

—Monday, June 15 (3 p.m. ET) Belgium vs. Iran —Sunday, June 21 (3 p.m. ET)

—Sunday, June 21 (3 p.m. ET) New Zealand vs. Belgium—Friday, June 26 (11 p.m. ET)

Chances of Progression

Top Group : 52.01%

: 52.01% Round of 32 : 89.46%

: 89.46% Round of 16 : 53.88%

: 53.88% Quarterfinals : 28.07%

: 28.07% Semifinals : 12.13%

: 12.13% Final : 5.25%

: 5.25% Winner: 2.17%

All World Cup predictions are according to Opta.

Brazil

Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli

Martinelli quickly overcame Champions League final disappointment. | Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Arsenal supporters rallied around Gabriel after his wild penalty sealed their defeat in Budapest. The Brazilian had produced an outstanding campaign, and was excellent in the Champions League final up until the very last moment.

In a questionable Brazilian defense bereft of quality at full back, Gabriel will play a huge role for Carlo Ancelotti, likely alongside Marquinhos, who embraced his compatriot before joining in with Paris Saint-Germain’s celebrations after they claimed back-to-back Champions League trophies.

Gabriel Martinelli was assured from the spot in the Hungarian capital, but was somewhat of a surprise inclusion in Ancelotti’s roster. Despite excelling in the domestic cups, Martinelli struggled in the Premier League and was scarcely used during the run-in.

Still, he offers speed and directness off the bench for a Seleção side with reduced expectations this summer, even if it is Neymar’s last dance.

Group Stage Fixtures

Brazil vs. Morocco —Saturday, June 13 (6 p.m. ET)

—Saturday, June 13 (6 p.m. ET) Brazil vs. Haiti —Friday, June 19 (8:30 p.m. ET)

—Friday, June 19 (8:30 p.m. ET) Scotland vs. Brazil—Wednesday, June 24 (6 p.m. ET)

Chances of Progression

Top Group : 60.66%

: 60.66% Round of 32 : 96.72%

: 96.72% Round of 16 : 61.46%

: 61.46% Quarterfinals : 37.84%

: 37.84% Semifinals : 22.18%

: 22.18% Final : 12.32%

: 12.32% Winner: 6.50%

Ecuador

Piero Hincapié

Hincapié is part of a stout Ecuador defense. | Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images

Norway became too mainstream, so Ecuador is starting to emerge as a popular ’dark-horse’ pick for the upcoming tournament.

The South Americans boast a talented core with the sternest of defenses, and Hincapié is a key part of its backline. The Arsenal man, who’ll complete a permanent move to the Gunners this summer, will likely be the starting left back, with PSG’s Willian Pacho partnering Club Brugge’s Joel Ordoñéz at the heart of Ecuador’s defense.

Hincapié enjoyed a prosperous debut season for the Premier League champions and will be targeting history with the national team after an excellent qualifying campaign.

Group Stage Fixtures

Côte d’Ivoire vs. Ecuador —Sunday, June 14 (7 p.m. ET)

—Sunday, June 14 (7 p.m. ET) Ecuador vs. Curaçao —Saturday, June 20 (8 p.m. ET)

—Saturday, June 20 (8 p.m. ET) Ecuador vs. Germany—Thursday, June 25 (4 p.m. ET)

Chances of Progression

Top Group : 28.04%

: 28.04% Round of 32 : 87.34%

: 87.34% Round of 16 : 43.00%

: 43.00% Quarterfinals : 18.66%

: 18.66% Semifinals : 8.91%

: 8.91% Final : 3.80%

: 3.80% Winner: 1.41%

England

Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze

Rice and Saka are set to play big roles for the Three Lions. | Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty Images

There were several surprising omissions from Thomas Tuchel’s England squad, but the German will count upon four Gunners in North America.

Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka were shoo-ins, and Tuchel has opted for Eberechi Eze’s “magic moments” and the direct running of Noni Madueke.

This will be the first major tournament without Gareth Southgate for the Three Lions since Euro 2016, when Roy Hodgson oversaw a humiliating round of 16 defeat to minnows Iceland. England always boasts lofty expectations, and if they’re able to mitigate the heat successfully, Tuchel’s unit should go far.

Rice and Saka will be mainstays throughout the tournament.

Group Stage Fixtures

England vs. Croatia —Wednesday, June 17 (4 p.m. ET)

—Wednesday, June 17 (4 p.m. ET) England vs. Ghana —Tuesday, June 23 (4 p.m. ET)

—Tuesday, June 23 (4 p.m. ET) Panama vs. England—Saturday, June 27 (5 p.m. ET)

Chances of Progression

Top Group : 67.46%

: 67.46% Round of 32 : 96.38%

: 96.38% Round of 16 : 68.91%

: 68.91% Quarterfinals : 47.88%

: 47.88% Semifinals : 30.31%

: 30.31% Final : 18.69%

: 18.69% Winner: 10.87%

France

William Saliba

Injury has thrust Saliba’s World Cup into doubt. | Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

There had been fears that a back injury would rule William Saliba out of the World Cup, but France manager Didier Deschamps has played down such assertions. The Arsenal defender is “fine,” and a top-heavy Bleus outfit certainly needs him.

Saliba was superb again for the Gunners, and has seldom let the national team down since garnering Deschamps‘s trust. He wasn’t a major part of their run to the final in Qatar, but was a ubiquitous presence at Euro 2024 before France were beaten by eventual winners Spain in the semifinals.

The 2018 world champions are destined to dazzle, given the extent of its attacking might, and Saliba’s importance will certainly go under the radar if France enjoys another deep World Cup run. Les Bleus would’ve gone back-to-back in 2022 had the soccer Gods not conspired to ensure Lionel Messi completed his résumé.

Group Stage Fixtures

France vs. Senegal —Tuesday, June 16 (3 p.m. ET)

—Tuesday, June 16 (3 p.m. ET) France vs. Iraq —Monday, June 22 (5 p.m. ET)

—Monday, June 22 (5 p.m. ET) Norway vs. France—Friday, June 26 (3 p.m. ET)

Chances of Progression

Top Group : 60.71%

: 60.71% Round of 32 : 95.26%

: 95.26% Round of 16 : 70.51%

: 70.51% Quarterfinals : 47.86%

: 47.86% Semifinals : 33.32%

: 33.32% Final : 21.31%

: 21.31% Winner: 13.18%

Germany

Kai Havertz

Havertz is set to lead Germany’s line. | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

After becoming the ninth player in Champions League history to score in multiple finals, the marauding Kai Havertz is poised to lead Germany’s line at the World Cup.

Few know what we’re going to get from the four-time world champions this summer, but whatever Julian Nagelsmann has planned, Havertz will be central to it.

“We need Kai; his goal in the Champions League final was exceptional,” Nagelsmann recently commented. “You could see his importance, his work ethic defensively, his brilliant heading ability, even in defensive set pieces. He’s a very good person, a really great guy and a top player. He’ll perform well this summer.”

No pressure!

Group Stage Fixtures

Germany vs. Curaçao —Sunday, June 14 (1 p.m. ET)

—Sunday, June 14 (1 p.m. ET) Germany vs. Côte d’Ivoire —Saturday, June 20 (4 p.m. ET)

—Saturday, June 20 (4 p.m. ET) Ecuador vs. Germany—Thursday, June 25 (4 p.m. ET)

Chances of Progression

Top Group : 60.24%

: 60.24% Round of 32 : 96.24%

: 96.24% Round of 16 : 61.82%

: 61.82% Quarterfinals : 33.78%

: 33.78% Semifinals : 20.43%

: 20.43% Final : 10.96%

: 10.96% Winner: 5.78%

Netherlands

Jurriën Timber

Timber has only just recovered from injury. | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Jurriën Timber spent more than two months on the sidelines before he was used off the bench in Budapest, right after the previously stout Cristhian Mosquera was fortunate not to receive a second yellow card for clumsily bringing down Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the box.

Timber’s fitness must be a concern for Ronald Koeman, even if his body didn’t give way against PSG. The extended period meant he got almost 50 minutes under his belt.

He’ll battle with Real Madrid-bound Denzel Dumfries, who also battled injury in 2025–26 for a starting spot on the right side of the Netherlands’s defense. Historically associated with losing gloriously, the Oranje is unlikely to woo the masses under Koeman. Still, its impressive defensive personnel offers hope of enjoying a successful campaign.

Group Stage Fixtures

Netherlands vs. Japan —Sunday, June 14 (4 p.m. ET)

—Sunday, June 14 (4 p.m. ET) Netherlands vs. Sweden —Saturday, June 20 (1 p.m. ET)

—Saturday, June 20 (1 p.m. ET) Tunisia vs. Netherlands—Thursday, June 25 (7 p.m. ET)

Chances of Progression

Top Group : 47.84%

: 47.84% Round of 32 : 88.44%

: 88.44% Round of 16 : 49.03%

: 49.03% Quarterfinals : 30.03%

: 30.03% Semifinals : 15.77%

: 15.77% Final : 8.13%

: 8.13% Winner: 3.92%

Norway

Martin Ødegaard

Arsenal’s skipper will lead one of the tournament’s dark-horses. | Fredrik Varfjell/NTB/AFP/Getty Images

Martin Ødegaard remains Arsenal’s captain, but he’s no longer the sultry creative protagonist he once was in north London. His 2025–26 campaign was stop-start due to an array of fitness setbacks.

Still, it was Ødegaard who hoisted the Premier League trophy aloft at Selhurst Park after Arsenal were confirmed champions on the penultimate matchday. Now, the 27-year-old will lead Norway out at its first World Cup of the 21st century.

The Nordic nation sparkled in qualifying, thumping Italy twice, and will have the chance to leave an early mark at the tournament when it faces Senegal and France in the group stage.

Group Stage Fixtures

Iraq vs. Norway —Tuesday, June 16 (6 p.m. ET)

—Tuesday, June 16 (6 p.m. ET) Norway vs. Senegal —Monday, June 22 (8 p.m. ET)

—Monday, June 22 (8 p.m. ET) Norway vs. France—Friday, June 26 (3 p.m. ET)

Chances of Progression

Top Group : 25.20%

: 25.20% Round of 32 : 82.05%

: 82.05% Round of 16 : 49.27%

: 49.27% Quarterfinals : 27.59%

: 27.59% Semifinals : 14.91%

: 14.91% Final : 7.22%

: 7.22% Winner: 3.38%

Spain

David Raya, Mikel Merino, Martín Zubimendi

Arsenal have a strong Spanish contingent. | David Aliaga/NurPhoto/Getty Images

There‘s plenty of Spanish representation in the Arsenal roster, and Mosquera may count himself unfortunate to miss out.

Still, three Spanish Gunners are heading to the World Cup, including Mikel Merino, who’s only recently recovered from foot surgery.

Spain is the reigning European champion and many people’s favorite to win its second World Cup. The fitness of Lamine Yamal may well decide how far it goes in matching pre-tournament expectations, which have been slightly dampened by fitness setbacks.

With Luis de la Fuente preferring Unai Simón in goal and Rodri injury-free again, David Raya and Martín Zubimendi may struggle for game time.

Group Stage Fixtures

Spain vs. Cabo Verde —Monday, June 15 (12 p.m. ET)

—Monday, June 15 (12 p.m. ET) Spain vs. Saudi Arabia —Sunday, June 21 (12 p.m. ET)

—Sunday, June 21 (12 p.m. ET) Uruguay vs. Spain—Friday, June 26 (8 p.m. ET)

Chances of Progression

Top Group : 75.12%

: 75.12% Round of 32 : 99.44%

: 99.44% Round of 16 : 72.02%

: 72.02% Quarterfinals : 51.32%

: 51.32% Semifinals : 38.54%

: 38.54% Final : 25.2%

: 25.2% Winner: 16.04%

Sweden

Viktor Gyökeres

Gyökeres fired Sweden to the World Cup. | David Aliaga/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Sweden has its battering ram of a center forward to thank for its World Cup qualification. Graham Potter’s side were handed a second chance via the playoffs, and they took full advantage in March.

Gyökeres’s goals fired Sweden past Ukraine and Poland to ensure it returned to soccer‘s biggest stage after missing out in 2022. Sweden was quarterfinalists in 2018 and semifinalists the last time the World Cup was held in North America at USA ‘94.

A tough Group F beckons, though.

Group Stage Fixtures

Sweden vs. Tunisia —Sunday, June 14 (10 p.m. ET)

—Sunday, June 14 (10 p.m. ET) Netherlands vs. Sweden —Saturday, June 20 (1 p.m. ET)

—Saturday, June 20 (1 p.m. ET) Japan vs. Sweden—Thursday, June 25 (7 p.m. ET)

Chances of Progression

Top Group : 16.90%

: 16.90% Round of 32 : 63.66%

: 63.66% Round of 16 : 23.66%

: 23.66% Quarterfinals : 10.21%

: 10.21% Semifinals : 3.98%

: 3.98% Final : 1.41%

: 1.41% Winner: 0.51%

READ THE LATEST ARSENAL NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC