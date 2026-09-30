Every Man Utd Injury in Fall 2026 International Break

Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui became the club’s latest injury casualty of the September-October international break when he was forced out of Morocco’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win over Lesotho on Tuesday.

Mazraoui had previously started and scored in Friday’s 2–0 win against Gabon, retaining his place in the XI amid a handful of changes from manager Mohamed Ouahbi to face Lesotho.

But the fullback collapsed into a heap midway through the second half after attempting a tackle near the touchline in Morocco’s half. Mazraoui won the ball in the challenge but also hurt himself in the process, clutching at his left hip or lower back. Several of his teammates ran over to check on him, before the referee beckoned Morocco’s medical staff onto the field.

Mazraoui exited the match with 69 minutes played and didn’t return.

Morocco faces Ghana on Sunday in its final match of this international window, although it remains to be seen whether Mazraoui will be involved or return to England to be assessed.

United would probably prefer him to head back to Carrington rather than take any risks. Ghana just so happens to be Morocco’s toughest test in this run of matches.

Mazraoui has not featured in Michael Carrick’s strongest XI this season, but the 28-year-old’s versatility makes him an asset all the same. The former Ajax and Bayern Munich player has operated at both right back and left back in recent weeks, serving as the primary point of cover for Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw. Mazraoui being sidelined for any length of time would be a blow.

Man Utd Injuries—11 Players Out

Patrick Dorgu got hurt playing for Denmark vs. Wales. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

At present, with Amad Diallo, Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte and Tom Heaton already ruled out of contention prior to the international break, Noussair Mazraoui takes Manchester United’s overall injury tally to 11 players.

Bruno Fernandes missed Portugal’s win over Norway on Sunday, with national team manager Jorge Jesus saying it was an injury he’d already been playing through in United colors. “He told me he’s been playing with that pain for the last three games, which is hindering him,” Jesus explained. “It prevented Bruno from playing at his best against Wales. I prefer not to risk it in this game [against Norway] so he’s fully fit for the Denmark match.”

Utility wide man Patrick Dorgu became an injury concern when Denmark faced Wales last weekend. He’d started against Norway a few days earlier but lasted only 30 minutes of the first half when Wales visited. It appeared to be a hamstring problem and he was sent home.

England’s Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo didn’t make it to camp, withdrawing from the Three Lions camp quickly after United’s last match before the pause in the club schedule. Neither homegrown player finished the 1–1 draw against Fulham.

Benjamin Šeško was in a similar situation with Slovenia, withdrawing before actually reporting to camp. The striker hadn’t featured at all against Fulham. Backup goalkeeper Karl Darlow also had to pull out of Wales duty. Failure to recover before United’s next match on Oct. 10, combined with Heaton’s existing injury, could mean fourth choice Dermot Mee moving up.