Marcus Rashford Injury: Why Expected England Absence Could Be a Good Thing

Marcus Rashford is considered likely to withdraw from the England squad for the four upcoming international matches over the next 15 days, due to an ongoing hip problem—an absence that may actually facilitate improvement in the longer term.

The Manchester United forward could be followed out of the squad by clubmate Kobbie Mainoo, but is also thought to be carrying an injury following Sunday’s 1–1 draw against Fulham.

Rashford played 77 minutes of the contest, with United falling behind with just over an hour played and rescuing a draw with a late Matheus Cunha equalizer. Manager Michael Carrick confirmed to beIN SPORTS after: “We had to bring [Rashford] off as he had a bit of an issue.”

Carrick also said he wasn’t sure if it was a minor thing the player will quickly get over. He’d appeared to be hurt during the first half at Craven Cottage and was also on the receiving end of a bad tackle from Timothy Castagne in the second half that got the Fulham defender booked.

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The Athletic writes that Manchester United have been managing Rashford’s hip since the 2026 World Cup, but it is now expected to rule him out of international duty. In a similar way to Cole Palmer’s withdrawal benefiting Chelsea because of a three-week rest, it could actually be a blessing in disguise for Rashford, who is yet to score or assist since rejoining the Red Devils. The player will be assessed first but is “expected” to withdraw for England.

Mainoo was pulled from the Fulham game after 80 minutes and an injury also makes him “likely” to miss the national team camp. The 21-year-old hasn’t played for England since World Cup warmups in June, having curiously been an unused substitute throughout the whole tournament.

Missing England Camp Helps Rashford, Man Utd

Rashford will not add to his 78 England caps before November. | Leonardo Fernandez/FIFA/Getty Images

Three weeks out of the spotlight might help Rashford, who has been the center of attention since the decision was made during the summer that he would reintegrate after spending 18 months on loan at Aston Villa and Barcelona.

The opportunity to rest, recover and work on his fitness when there has been a background problem that has clearly been bothering him is equally important.

United need Rashford more than ever following the international window. He remains the most recent player at the club to score 30 goals in a single season—and the only player to reach that milestone in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, which came in 2022–23.

Against Fulham, Rashford had more touches in the opponent’s box and more shots than any other player on the pitch. An excellent chance fell to him in the first half in particular, but the effort lacked conviction and that made it an easy save for Bernd Leno.

Carrick at least appears satisfied that Rashford is doing all the right things and heading in the right direction. In theory, once he gets that first break, his confidence should soar.

“Marcus was a threat, he could have had a couple of goals for us,” Carrick reflected on Sunday. “He’s another one who is getting himself in good positions, it’s just not quite falling for him. It will. We know Marcus. We know how to get the best out of him and will continue to do that.”

United’s next match is not until Oct. 10, but they will be heavy favorites against a Tottenham Hotspur team that fell to last place in the Premier League because of Fulham’s draw, is yet to win a league match this season, and has only scored twice in five matches in the division.