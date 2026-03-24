It’s official, Mohamed Salah will bid farewell to Liverpool at the end of the 2025–26 season, leaving behind an undisputed legacy of greatness packed with major silverware.

With a little over two months to go in the term, Salah and Liverpool announced the Egyptian will put an end to his career in Anfield, sending shockwaves across the Premier League landscape.

Since he joined Liverpool in the summer of 2017, Salah has won everything there is to be won, playing a main character role in the team’s most successful period of the Premier League era. After nine seasons in Merseyside, Salah will leave the club as one of the greatest players in Liverpool’s illustrious history.

“The Egyptian King’s” mark on one of the biggest club’s in England will be everlasting, especially for the major trophies won during his time at the club. Here’s every major trophy Salah lifted during his time with the Reds.

Every Trophy Mohamed Salah Won At Liverpool

Mohamed Salah almost single-handedly won Liverpool the Premier League in 2024–25. | Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

Liverpool hadn’t won a major trophy in five years when Salah joined the club in 2017 and the 2011–12 Carabao Cup represented the only major trophy the Reds had lifted over the last decade. Fast forward nine years and Liverpool have added eight more major pieces of silverware with Salah at the club, a number that could increase if the Reds conquer either the FA Cup or the Champions League in what remains of 2025–26.

Here’s a detailed look at all the trophies Salah lifted during his Liverpool career.

Competition Number of Titles Season’s Won Champions League 1 2018–19 Premier League 2 2019–20, 2024–25 FA Cup 1 2021–22 Carabao Cup 2 2021–22, 2023–24 UEFA Super Cup 1 2019–20 FIFA Club World Cup 1 2019–20

In only his second season at Anfield, Salah was instrumental in Liverpool winning their sixth and most recent Champions League title in 2018–19, his first major trophy with the club. The Egyptian scored the opener in the final against Tottenham Hotspur, as the Reds got revenge after losing the final a season prior.

The following season came the title Liverpool fans desired the most, as Salah’s 19 goals and 10 assists were essential for Liverpool lifting the first Premier League title in club history in 2019–20. With Salah as their talisman, the Reds finally ended a 30-year league title-drought.

Fast forward to 2024–25, and Salah would record the greatest individual season of his career. His 29 goals and 18 assists helped Liverpool become Premier League monarchs once again. It’s one of the greatest individual seasons in division history and won’t soon be replicated.

Salah’s 29 goals were integral to Liverpool’s league title last season. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Egyptian also conquered two Carabao Cup titles in 2021–22 and 2023–24, twice beating Chelsea at Wembley Stadium to lift the League Cup trophy. Salah also lifted the FA Cup title in 2021–22, meaning the Egyptian collected every possible piece of domestic silverware during his tenure with the Reds.

Finally, in the aftermath of lifting the Champions League in 2019, Salah also lifted the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019.

Salah also won the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award three times and the Premier League Golden Boot four times, stacking prestigious individual awards during his career at Anfield.

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