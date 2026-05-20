As Pep Guardiola prepares to bid farewell to Manchester City after 10 years at the Etihad Stadium, the Spanish boss is leaving behind a legendary legacy and a bursting trophy cabinet.

Uncertainty loomed over Guardiola’s future in Manchester all season long. The 55-year-old repeatedly avoided questions about his tenure, always keeping his focus on the present despite mounting speculation of a potential exit one year before his contract expires.

Now, reports indicate Guardiola will indeed depart the club after a decade in charge, with former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca the frontrunner to take his place on the touchline.

Although the season is still ongoing, it’s impossible not to look back at the overwhelming success City have had in Guardiola’s reign. There will be nothing short of a hero’s exit for the Spaniard who is no doubt the best Premier League manager of the last 15 years—and he has the trophies to prove it.

Every Trophy Pep Guardiola Has Won at Man City

Pep Guardiola is City’s winningest manager. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

In his 10 years at City, Guardiola has led the team to 20 titles across various competitions. The former Barcelona boss, who took charge of the ahead of the 2016–17 season, has won every trophy there is to win in England over the last decade, while he has also conquered Europe and the world.

Trophy Number of Titles Years Won Premier League 6 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23, 2023–24 Champions League 1 2022–23 Carabao Cup 5 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20, 2020–21, 2025–26 FA Cup 3 2018–19, 2022–23, 2025–26 FA Community Shield 3 2018–19, 2019–20, 2024–25 UEFA Super Cup 1 2023–24 FIFA Club World Cup 1 2023–24

Headlining his résumé are of course City’s six Premier League titles. Before Guardiola arrived, the club had only topped the English top-flight four times in their history. On his watch, the Cityzens were crowned league champions six times, only missing out on the prize once between 2017–18 and 2023–24.

Guardiola also led City to their first-ever Champions League triumph in 2022–23. They upended Inter 1–0 in the final to claim Europe’s most elite trophy, completing a historic treble that season. Combined with winning the FA Cup, the Sky Blues became just the second English team in history to accomplish such a feat.

Speaking of the FA Cup, City won the competition three times, including their most recent victory coming over Chelsea in the 2025–26 final. They also hoisted the Carabao Cup this season, besting Arsenal at Wembley to bring home Guardiola’s fifth title in the competition.

City’s other honors include the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, both won in 2023–24. The team also won the Community Shield—basically an English super cup—three times, bringing Guardiola’s total haul up to 20 trophies.

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