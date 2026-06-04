Every Wrexham Player at the 2026 World Cup: Fixtures, Chances, Favorites

History will be made for Wrexham at the 2026 World Cup this summer.

The Red Dragons have only ever had one active player represent the club on soccer’s biggest stage, but two first-team stars will be involved in this year’s global tournament.

Wrexham were still a National League side during the last World Cup, making it a testament to their remarkable rise that they will have players competing in the largest World Cup in history.

The club’s two representatives will play for different nations, and Wrexham nearly had five players involved had Wales not fallen to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the playoffs.

Here’s a closer look at every Wrexham player set to feature at the 2026 World Cup.

Scotland

Dom Hyam

Hyam is expected to be a reserve option for Scotland this summer. | Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images

Wrexham captain Dom Hyam was a surprise inclusion in Scotland’s squad for the 2026 World Cup. The 30-year-old enjoyed a successful debut season in North Wales following his move from Blackburn Rovers, though he had made only three previous appearances at the international level.

The experienced center back earned his first Scotland cap in 2023 and then had to wait nearly three years for his second appearance, which came against Côte d’Ivoire in March. His most recent outing came in a 4–1 friendly victory over World Cup debutants Curaçao last weekend.

Wrexham has a rich history of Scottish players, including former striker Steven Fletcher. Current striker Ryan Hardie, along with National League heroes James Jones and Callum McFadzean, also represented Scotland at the U21 level.

Scotland has never advanced beyond the group stage of a major international tournament despite being one of the world’s oldest national teams. This summer, they will be hoping to finally break that trend.

Group Stage Fixtures

Haiti vs. Scotland—Saturday, June 13 (9 p.m. ET)

Scotland vs. Morocco—Friday, June 19 (6 p.m. ET)

Scotland vs. Brazil—Wednesday, June 24 (6 p.m. ET)

Chances of Progression

Top Group: 10.18%

10.18% Round of 32: 65.62%

65.62% Round of 16: 24.06%

24.06% Quarterfinals: 8.77%

8.77% Semifinals: 2.84%

2.84% Final : 0.86%

: 0.86% Winner: 0.23%

All World Cup predictions are according to Opta.

New Zealand

Liberato Cacace

Cacace will be a key part of the New Zealand squad at the World Cup. | Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Wrexham defender Liberato Cacace was an automatic selection for New Zealand’s World Cup squad after the All Whites secured qualification for the 2026 tournament.

The 25-year-old made just 13 appearances across all competitions during a disappointing debut season in North Wales, with injuries significantly limiting his impact. Cacace admitted he found the transition to the Championship “relentless” after previously playing in the slower-paced environment of Serie A with Empoli.

New Zealand enters the tournament as the lowest-ranked nation in the field and will be looking to spring a surprise in only its third World Cup appearance. The All Whites were famously the only unbeaten team at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, drawing all three group-stage matches before being eliminated.

Cacace has earned 36 senior international caps during his career and started New Zealand’s 4–0 defeat to Haiti on Tuesday night.

Group Stage Fixtures

Iran vs. New Zealand—Monday, June 15 (9 p.m. ET)

New Zealand vs. Egypt—Sunday, June 21 (9 p.m. ET)

New Zealand vs. Belgium—Friday, June 27 (11 p.m. ET)

Chances of Progression

Top Group: 10.03%

10.03% Round of 32: 47.94%

47.94% Round of 16: 16.74%

16.74% Quarterfinals: 4.66%

4.66% Semifinals: 1.42%

1.42% Final: 0.30%

0.30% Winner: 0.07%

All World Cup predictions are according to Opta.

Wrexham’s World Cup History

Trinidad and Tobago dug deep to draw with Sweden in their opening match. | SVEN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images

Wrexham have only ever had one active player represent the club at a World Cup, when Dennis Lawrence featured for Trinidad and Tobago at the 2006 tournament in Germany. The only other Wrexham player to appear at a major international tournament while with the club was Jacob Mendy, who represented The Gambia at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Lawrence played a pivotal role in helping Trinidad and Tobago reach the World Cup, scoring the winning goal in a 2–1 victory over Bahrain in the intercontinental playoff. He went on to start all three of his nation’s group-stage matches at the tournament.

Trinidad and Tobago opened their campaign with an impressive scoreless draw against Sweden before suffering defeats to England and Paraguay, finishing bottom of Group B.

The popular center back left Wrexham shortly after the World Cup, joining Swansea City, who were competing in a higher division at the time.

Lawrence remains a beloved figure in North Wales thanks to his five-year spell at the Racecourse Ground. In 2019, he was even offered the Wrexham managerial position but declined the opportunity in order to continue as head coach of Trinidad and Tobago.

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