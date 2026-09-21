Every Wrexham Player Heading Away on International Duty

Wrexham will have five players on international duty over the coming weeks as the EFL Championship enters the first break of the new season.

In a change to the fixture calendar, there will be a three-week international break that will allow national teams to play four matches across one window and reduce the number of breaks in the first half of a season from three to two. In previous years, there was a two-week break in each of September, October and November every year, with another the following March.

It means there will now be a 16-day international break between matchdays in the Championship, with Wrexham not back in action until they travel to face Derby County on Saturday, Oct. 10. Here is a look at all the players who will be away over the coming weeks.

Every Wrexham Player on International Duty

Wales

Danny Ward, Kieffer Moore

Kieffer Moore has scored three goals this season. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Wrexham duo Danny Ward and Kieffer Moore have both been named in the Wales squad for the upcoming Nations League matches. Craig Bellamy’s side faces a daunting fixture schedule following their promotion to Group D, which will see them take on Portugal, Denmark and Norway.

Ward has been an unused substitute across all eight of Wrexham’s opening league matches this season and is also regarded as the backup goalkeeper at international level behind Manchester United reserve Karl Darlow. However, he is expected to play a key role over the break after Darlow withdrew from the squad.

Moore has been a key part of the Wrexham side in the opening stages of the season, starting six of their eight league matches. He scored the opening goal as they defeated Southampton 2–1 at the weekend and is expected to get plenty of playing time over the coming weeks.

Wales International Break Fixtures

Portugal vs. Wales — Thursday, Sept. 24 — 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST

Denmark vs. Wales — Sunday, Sept. 27 — 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST

Wales vs. Norway — Thursday, Oct. 1 — 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST

Wales vs. Denmark — Sunday, Oct. 4 — 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST

Jamaica

Bailey Cadamarteri

Bailey Cadamarteri has struggled for playing time in the opening weeks of the season. | Nick Potts/PA Images/Getty Images

Wrexham striker Bailey Cadamarteri has been named in the Jamaica squad for its upcoming CONCACAF Nations League matches. The Reggae Boyz will demand a positive response after they narrowly missed out on a place in the World Cup with defeat to DR Congo in the final of their inter-confederation playoff.

Cadamarteri has made only two cameo appearances from the bench this season and has not taken the field in any of Wrexham’s five previous matches. The 21-year-old has started three times for his country this year and scored the winner as Jamaica defeated New Caledonia to reach the World Cup playoff against DR Congo.

Jamaica International Break Fixtures

Jamaica vs. Guatemala — Friday, Sept. 25 — 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (Saturday, Sept. 26)

Jamaica vs. Honduras — Monday, Sept. 28 — 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (Tuesday, Sept. 29)

El Salvador vs. Jamaica — Friday, Oct. 2 — 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST (Saturday, Oct. 3)

Honduras vs. Jamaica — Monday, Oct. 5 — 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST (Tuesday, Oct. 6)

Burkina Faso

Issa Kaboré

Issa Kaboré joined Wrexham permanently in the summer following his loan move last season. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Wingback Issa Kaboré has been named in the Burkina Faso squad for its upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches. Unlike many of his teammates, the 25-year-old will only play two international matches over the upcoming break.

Kaboré has played in all six possible matches for Wrexham since he joined permanently from Manchester City in the summer, starting three of them. He played the entirety of the weekend win over Southampton and is expected to play a key role for his nation over the coming matches.

Burkina Faso International Break Fixtures

Burkina Faso vs. Benin — Friday, Sept. 25 — 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

Central African Republic vs. Burkina Faso — Monday, Sept. 28 — 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST

Gabon

Jacques Ekomié

Jacques Ekomié has been a huge hit with Wrexham fans already. | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

On the opposite side of the pitch to Kaboré, Jacques Ekomié has been named in the Gabon squad for its upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches. He will also only play two matches over the international break before returning to North Wales early next month.

Ekomié has started all but one match since joining from Angers in the final week of the summer transfer window, with two goals and one assist to his name. He played a key role in the weekend win over Southampton, setting up their last-minute winner.

Gabon International Break Fixtures

Morocco vs. Gabon — Friday, Sept. 25 — 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

Gabon vs. Niger — Tuesday, Sept. 29 — 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST

Who Has Missed Out?

Dom Hyam has not been included in the Scotland squad after his trip to the World Cup. | Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Wrexham could have had more players away on international duty if not for injuries. Liberato Cacace has not made a competitive appearance this season and is still sidelined after a recent setback that will rule him out of the New Zealand squad.

Nathan Broadhead was initially named in the Wales squad but was forced to withdraw due to a thigh issue. He is set for several weeks on the sidelines at the very least, with some belief that he could even be ruled out of action for the remainder of the calendar year.

Dom Hyam was named in the Scotland squad for the World Cup but has been left out of the team selected by new manager Sébastien Pocognoli.

Goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, who is on loan at Charlton Athletic, has been included in the Nigeria squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.