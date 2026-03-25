Exciting Young Winger Addresses Barcelona Links Amid Tenuous Marcus Rashford Situation

Former La Masia gem Jan Virgili is blossoming into one of the most exciting young wingers in La Liga with Mallorca, and the 20-year-old recently admitted that if Barcelona were to come calling for his return, “it would be hard saying no.”

Virgili joined Mallorca from Barcelona last summer and instantly became a starter for former manager Jagoba Arrasate and now Martín Demichelis in his first top-flight season. The beaming young winger will represent Spain’s U-21 side this March window, and in an interview with SPORT, he recognized he has unfinished business in Catalonia.

“If Deco called, it would be hard saying no,” Virgili answered emphatically when asked what his response would be if Barça’s sporting director came calling. He also admitted he still hopes to wear the Blaugrana shirt in the future.

“Yes, of course,” Virgili said. “That was my dream and is my dream and I think it will always be my dream. I’ve been a Barça fan all my life and in the end, if one day the opportunity arrives, that Barça’s doors open up to me again, in the first team, I’d be delighted obviously.”

Why Did Jan Virgili Leave Barcelona?

Jan Virgili won the UEFA Youth League with Barcelona. | Jan Kruger/UEFA/Getty Images

Virgili spent one year in La Masia, conquering a historic treble with the U-19 side that included La Liga, Copa del Rey and UEFA Youth League titles. His strong performances saw him feature regularly with Barça Atlètic (Barcelona’s B team) in the opening months of 2025, but after enduring a painful relegation, everything changed come the summer.

After training under Hansi Flick’s orders to start the preseason, the German boss opted to leave Virgili behind when Barcelona traveled to Asia for their 2025–26 preseason tour. This prompted Virgili to look for an escape route.

“When I started the preseason with the first team, I had the hope of going on the [Asian] tour,” Virgili admitted. “At least to try to impress or having the chance to play with the first team, but it wasn’t to be.

Virgili has four assists in his debut La Liga season with Mallorca. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

“These are things that happen and in the end, Mallorca’s offer arrived and I gambled for a change of path.

“Barça Atlètic got relegated and, even if being at Barça is a privilege, I think staying at [Barça B], more so at a lower division, Mallorca was a train I couldn’t let pass by. I always say you have to search for the path you want and if it’s outside of where you want it to be, you must follow the chosen path.”

Just $4 million (€3.5 million) sufficed for Mallorca to sign Virgili from Barcelona last summer. However, the Catalans kept 50% of the player’s rights were there to be a future sale, and also a right to match any offer that arrives for Virgili—a wrinkle that could facilitate his return to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona Will Adress Winger Position This Summer

Marcus Rashford is eager to extent his stint in Barcelona. | Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

A mutual desire exists between Barcelona and Marcus Rashford to extend the winger’s stay in Catalonia beyond the initial one year loan that saw him join the club last summer.

But Manchester United are reportedly unwilling to budge on their demands of Barcelona triggering the $35 million (£26 million) buy-option on Rashford’s loan. Newly re-elected Barça president Joan Laporta also recently suggested that alternative is unlikely to happen this summer, further complicating the operation.

Rashford’s situation could force Barcelona to search for other alternatives. Much like Virgili,Benfica’s Andreas Schjelderup publicly stated he’d jump at the chance to join Flick’s side.

But given Virgili’s familiarity with Barça, the club’s ability to match any offer that arrives for him and the unmistakeable potential the 20-year-old possesses, his return to Catalonia after one year away doesn’t appear to be such an unrealistic prospect.

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