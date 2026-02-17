Exiled Chelsea Star Offered Surprise Lifeline After Enzo Maresca Exit

Nicolas Jackson is reported to be keeping all his options open as he prepares for a return to Chelsea at the end of his loan deal with Bayern Munich.

Jackson departed Chelsea late in the summer after the Blues signed both Liam Delap and João Pedro, forcing through a loan to Bayern which included a fee of €16.5 million (£14.4 million, $19.6 million) and an obligation to buy worth €65 million if Jackson started 40 games.

The chances of that happening were publicly laughed off by honorary Bayern president Uli Hoeneß as far back as September, before Jackson’s agent revealed there is also an option for Bayern to make the deal permanent for the same fee next summer anyway. According to The Times, however, this is highly unlikely.

As a result, Jackson will return to Chelsea this summer, and the Senegal international is thought to be open to remaining at Stamford Bridge now his former manager, Enzo Maresca, has been replaced by Liam Rosenior.

Jackson Returns to Crowded Chelsea Forward Line

Chelsea have plenty of strikers already. | Chris Lee/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Jackson was a divisive figure during his run as Chelsea’s leading striker. A return of 30 goals and 12 assists in 81 games is impressive, but there was often a sense that he should have scored more, flashing both superstar potential and obvious flaws in his game.

Last summer, Chelsea sought an upgrade in attack with the signings of Liam Delap and João Pedro for a combined £90 million ($122.7 million), making clear that there was not sufficient faith in Jackson’s abilities as a starter.

Pedro has flourished under Rosenior and will expect to hit 20 goals across all competitions from his first season at Stamford Bridge. Delap, meanwhile, has netted three times in his bid to prove himself as dependable competition.

That battle for minutes is only going to increase at the end of the season as Chelsea welcome Dutch striker Emmanuel Emegha from Strasbourg. A deal for the 23-year-old was confirmed back in September and will now bring about a reunion with Rosenior, under whom Emegha bagged 21 goals in 40 games.

While there is a debate to be had over whether Pedro is better as an out-and-out centre forward or playing alongside one, Chelsea’s striker position is clearly going to be crowded this summer and that is before Jackson returns from Bayern.

Is There a Future for Jackson at Chelsea?

Jackson faced Chelsea in the Champions League. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

There can be no denying that Jackson did enough on the pitch to earn himself a chance to play for Chelsea. The 24-year-old may not have been perfect but made a far greater impact than a vast number of bigger names who came before him.

Chelsea must now decide whether they believe Jackson can offer something to Rosenior’s bloated attacking unit or if his greatest impact could be seen on the club’s bank balance thanks to a permanent departure.

There is money to be made with Jackson, who arrived for around £32 million in 2023 and has already returned close to half that fee through his loan to Bayern. The chance to record an easy profit will be a tempting one.

It must be said, though, that Jackson’s return this summer will come in the same transfer window in which Chelsea are expected to pursue a versatile forward who is capable of filling in a number of positions. Could Jackson be that player?

Chelsea fans will know Jackson as a central striker, but it is worth remembering that his breakthrough at Villarreal actually came as a winger. He was used primarily on the right during his academy days and has spent time on the left in senior football, having also been used in an attacking midfield position on occasion.

Jackson has the attributes to fill that void at Chelsea, as well as the proven record of success in the Premier League, but both parties will have to decide whether they are prepared to work together again after the tension surrounding his departure last summer.

Chelsea actually tried to cancel Jackson’s loan to Bayern at the last minute after losing Delap to a nasty hamstring injury, only to see the Senegal striker refuse to return, such was his desire to force through a move to Bayern which ended up being agreed only after he sacrificed some of his own finances to appease Chelsea.

The nature of the relationship between Chelsea and Jackson in the aftermath is not known, but his reported willingness to consider a future at Stamford Bridge would suggest a rebuilding of bridges is possible if Rosenior wishes.

