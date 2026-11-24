Fresh information has emerged on FIFA president Gianni Infanino’s failed plan to “sell” the World Cup, with multiple reports indicating that had his scheme materialized, FIFA would’ve relinquished almost 50% of the tournament’s commercial rights for the next 96 years.

Infantino sought to create a subsidiary company called FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) that would’ve been tasked with “consolidating FIFA’s commercial and event operations.” The company would’ve been owned by soccer’s governing body, and FIFA valued it at $20 billion.

FIFA reportedly struck a deal with private equity fund Thrive Capital that would’ve seen FIFA share the commercial rights of the World Cup and other FIFA competitions for the next 96 years, according to documents accessed by The Telegraph.

If Infantino and FIFA had gotten their way, their plan was to eventually own as little as 51% of their competition’s commercial rights, per The Telegraph.

According to The Athletic, who also got access to the leaked documents of FIFA’s deal with Thrive, a “management incentive plan” that rewarded senior FFE executives up to $50 million for every $1 billion added to the company’s starting $20 billion valuation was also going to be installed. As a result, the plan would’ve seen FFE executives earn millionaire bonuses for selling stakes in the biggest soccer tournament in the world. This incentive plan, according to a memo, was going to be put in place to “ensure sufficient motivation to perform well”.

Thrive Capital was founded by Joshua Kushner, the brother of U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. According to The Telegraph, FIFA and Infantino had been in talks with the Kushner family about potentially partnering ever since September 2025. Infantino then had an in-person meeting with Jared Kushner in early November—one month before Trump was awarded the first-ever FIFA Peace Prize.

Plan to Sell World Cup Almost Ended Infantino’s Reign at FIFA

Infantino has constantly come under fire over the past year for his links with U.S. president Donald Trump. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Although Infantino spent almost a year plotting with Thrive and other investors to lay the foundation for his FFE plan, the scheme remained unknown to many within FIFA and its member associations.

Infantino’s plan to sell World Cup shares became public knowledge when The Times broke the story in late July. The plan was met with immediate, emphatic backlash by almost all of FIFA’s member associations, with Europe’s UEFA even threatening to boycott all FIFA competitions if the plan came to fruition.

Initially, Infantino and FIFA doubled-down on their intent to move ahead with the plan, but a day after UEFA’s boycott threat and push back from Concacaf, AFC and even members of FIFA’s executive board, Infantino announced his decision to no longer proceed with the plan.

While the plan was always going to be subject to a vote from the governing body’s member associations, such was the intensity of the backlash directed at Infantino’s scheme that he was left with no choice but to shelf it in order to effectively save his presidential tenure.

The scrapped plan to sell the World Cup’s commercial rights led to the worst crisis of Infantino’s decade-long tenure as FIFA president. Many believed this would eventually lead to him getting ousted from the presidential chair in next year’s presidential elections, but with the height of the situation’s controversy in the rearview mirror, Infantino is one again expected to secure his re-election come March.