Fermin Lopez Breaks Silence Over Chelsea Snub During Summer Transfer Window
Though Barcelona's incoming business during the summer transfer window ended in July, come deadline day all eyes were focused on Fermín López and his possible departure from the club.
During the final week of the transfer window, Chelsea submitted a formal bid worth €40 million (£34.6 million; $46.7 million) to try and lure Fermín to Stamford Bridge. After weeks of speculation, the Blues finally made their move to sign the La Masia graduate.
The transfer ultimately didn’t come to fruition. Barcelona were confident the player wouldn’t accept the move and Hansi Flick even utilized Fermín in the 1–1 draw to Rayo Vallecano over the weekend.
Upon arrival to Spain’s camp for the upcoming international action, Fermín opened up about Chelsea’s interest and his decision to stay put in an interview with Mundo Deportivo.
“At the end of the day, my priority has always been to be at Barcelona,” Fermín revealed. “I arrived here with 12-years, it was my dream to be here, to reach the first team. It’s always flattering when there’s interest [from other clubs], but it’s always been my idea to stay at Barça, which was my dream, and to succeed here."
In only two seasons with Barcelona’s first team, Fermín has 19 goals and 11 assists in 90 appearances for the Catalans. He’s become a significant asset in Flick’s side who offers both energy and quality in the final third. The La Masia graduate bleeds Blaugrana colors, something that played a role in his decision to stay.
“It was very important, because in the end, it’s that for what I’ve always fought for, to be here, to be with Barça. My idea is to continue here, you know in football [soccer] you never know, there are things that don’t depend on you, but my priority has always been to be at Barça,” Fermín finished.
Fellow Spain and Barcelona teammate Lamine Yamal was also asked about Fermín’s situation and how he handled the speculation regarding his move.
“He’s been good, happy as always,” Yamal said. “We jokingly asked him of course what was happening in England, but nothing, he said he wanted to stay, that he was happy and all good.”
With Fermín staying at Barcelona, Chelsea pivoted and instead secured the transfer of Facundo Buonanotte on loan from Brighton.