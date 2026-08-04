Arsène Wenger, the legendary former Arsenal manager and current FIFA executive, distanced himself from Gianni Infantino’s doomed plot to privatize the World Cup.

There have been seven days of deafening silence from Wenger, comfortably the most high profile figure in FIFA’s executive team after spending 22 years as the face of the most successful post-war Arsenal team, since this hotly divisive scheme was unveiled.

A hastily arranged press release forced by exclusives from The Times and Financial Times saw FIFA announce plans to set up a subsidiary company which would not only control the commercial interests of future World Cups, but sell off around 20% of its shares to private investors.

The concept of “selling the soul” of soccer, as European governing body UEFA put it, was egregious enough, yet numerous confederations united in their dismay at the lack of due process around the release of these plans. Almost every national association claimed to have discovered this proposal through the press, much like Wenger himself.

While some FIFA employees have begun to turn on Infantino, the three-time Premier League champion made sure to extricate himself from this oily web.

"The World Cup cannot be treated as an investment product... The World Cup is not for sale." pic.twitter.com/KuE75HtARS — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) July 30, 2026

“I was not involved in this strategic plan and first became aware of the project through media reports,” a statement from Wenger released on Tuesday read.

“The decision to withdraw the project was absolutely necessary and beyond question, because I firmly believe in an independent FIFA that serves our game with commitment, transparency and integrity.”

Wenger refrained from offering his opinion on whether Infantino should retain his role as FIFA president. The Swiss executive had boasted more than 200 letters of support from the 211 member associations despite the various controversies which arose during the World Cup. These declarations of confidence have been steadily withdrawn—replaced instead by written legal warnings—setting up an intriguing scramble for power ahead of the planned presidential elections on March 17, 2027.

What Does Wenger Do at FIFA?

Wenger has had some curious post-career adventures. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Wenger was hired by Infantino in 2019, a little over a year after his final match as Arsenal manager. “Arsène Wenger’s profound knowledge and passion for the different aspects of our game sets him apart as one of the most respected personalities in football. I am delighted to welcome him to the team,” the president said at the time.

In a bid to further distance himself from these grand plans of lofty governance, Wenger was at pains to explain precisely what he does for world soccer’s governing body and how it has nothing to do with the privatization scheme. “At FIFA, I am the Chief of Global Football Development,” the former coach explained this week.

“Together with my team, I oversee the data analysis of the game, the FIFA online training center, the development of youth education through 60 academies across 60 countries where they are most needed and youth competitions around the world.”

This broad role has seen the French tactician come up with a number of questionable proposals, with research into a World Cup every two years and changing the offside law drawing raised eyebrows from many who chiefly remember Wenger as one of the Premier League’s early revolutionaries.

Why Wenger Waited One Week to Clarify His Position

Arsène Wenger now works as FIFA's chief of global soccer development. | IMAGO/ULMER Pressebildagentur

There was no motivation offered up by Wenger, who simply explained that “recent events at FIFA deserve some clarity from my side.” Yet, external events point toward some sort of explanation.

Wenger was one of the figures who received a written warning from UEFA, who is “actively considering legal action, arbitration, and/or regulatory complaints,” on Monday. One day later, his public stance becomes a lot clearer.

The silence from the ex-Gunners boss had also inspired comment across the English media, with several outlets asking why Wenger had not yet decried a plan which would appear to clash with the principles others have imposed upon a beloved former manager.

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