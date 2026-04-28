FIFA President’s Deluded Request for Pope-Like Treatment in Canada Fuels Ivory Tower Image

In the latest scandal involving FIFA president Gianni Infantino, the governing body reportedly requested a full motorcade escort for him in Vancouver this week for the 76th annual FIFA Congress.

Infantino is gathering with representatives from the 211 FIFA member associations to discuss World Cup plans, the potential return of Russia to sanctioned matches, and the future of the sport, among other topics.

The Times reports FIFA requested a “level four” escort for Infantino, a scale that provides a fast-moving, high-security convoy that has the ability to block off traffic and go through red lights. It is on par with the transportation protocol typically granted to U.S. President Donald Trump and even a level higher than what is granted to Canada’s own prime minister, Mark Carney.

The Pope himself is only given one level of escort above the arrangements Infantino requested.

Although Vancouver police were quick to deny Infantino’s access to motorcade service, the request alone just further proves how removed FIFA is from the very communities they seek to serve this summer at the 2026 World Cup.

Infantino’s Ivory Tower

Infantino has come under heavy fire for World Cup expenses. | Hector Vivas/FIFA/Getty Images

Infantino has denied any involvement in the transportation request, with a FIFA spokesperson stating Tuesday afternoon: “The FIFA President was not aware of, or involved in, any requests with authorities in relation to his transportation and security matters for the 76th FIFA Congress.”

Nevertheless, the motorcade request not only suggests that FIFA believes Infantino’s position as FIFA president is on par in importance with the world’s key religious and political leaders, but also shows just how little the governing body knows about Canada, one of the three host countries for the World Cup this summer.

In a land dominated by hockey, the popularity of soccer—albeit growing—is small, much smaller than Infantino evidently realizes and smaller even than in the U.S., a country whose sporting interests are predominantly built on football, baseball and basketball. Infantino is certainly not a household name across North America and, thus, does not need “level four” treatment.

Additionally, FIFA’s assumption that Vancouver’s tax payers would be willing to shell out for a transportation service not even afforded to their own Prime Minister further suggests an element of self-importance for Infantino and, more critically, continued ignorance to the affordability crisis that the upcoming tournament has created for fans everywhere.

The 2026 World Cup has become increasingly inaccessible to most people, as prices hit levels never before seen at any edition of the quadrennial showcase. Tickets for the World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium have reached over $10,000 per seat, with other high-profile matches requiring fans to shell out thousands just for an average view.

Transportation to and from the stadiums is also coming at a premium in some host cities, purportedly due to a lack of funding from FIFA. For example, train tickets from Penn Station to New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, N.J. are expected to spike from a typical $12.90 fare to around $150.

“We inherited an agreement where FIFA is providing $0 for transportation to the World Cup,” New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill stated earlier this month. “And while NJ TRANSIT is stuck with a $48 million bill to safely get fans to and from games, FIFA is making $11 billion. I’m not going to stick New Jersey commuters with that tab for years to come.

“FIFA should pay for the rides. But if they don’t—I’m not going to let New Jersey get taken for one.”

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