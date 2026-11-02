FIFPRO World XI 2026: Full List of Nominees

Almost two decades after they were first recognized by their peers, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have once again been nominated for the FIFPRO World XI, joining the modern gems of Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé in the running.

This prestigious honor calls upon the opinion of licensed professionals, with more than 26,000 members of FIFPRO, effectively a trade union for soccer players, voting on the best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward of the 2025–26 season. Unlike the Ballon d’Or, which is decided by journalists, FIFPRO’s World XI takes pride in being “the only global football award decided exclusively by professional footballers.”

Fans will have to wait until Monday, Nov. 9 for the final XI to be unveiled, but the 26 male and female players with the most votes have been revealed to form the two rosters under consideration.

FIFPRO Men’s World XI 2026 Nominees

The Allianz Arena crown their king. pic.twitter.com/T2mTQFMrFL — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) October 31, 2026

As many as 19,806 players from 73 countries cast their vote for the three best goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards. The final roll call closely mirrors the 30-man Ballon d’Or shortlist which recently ended with Harry Kane as the winner. However, there are some notable discrepancies.

The most eye-catching is the presence of Ronaldo. The veteran forward hasn’t been nominated for the Ballon d’Or since 2022 and is currently arguing over his goal tally in the Saudi Pro League but managed to secure a spot in this ranking chosen exclusively by other players. By contrast Fabián Ruiz, who won the Champions League and World Cup to finish 10th in the Ballon d’Or, did not even get nominated.

Goalkeepers

Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa/Chelsea)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

David Raya (Arsenal)

Defenders

Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona)

Marc Cucurella (Chelsea/Real Madrid)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Gabriel (Arsenal)

Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain)

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Enzo Fernández (Chelsea/Manchester City)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Rodri (Manchester City/Barcelona)

Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain)

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

FIFPRO Women’s World XI 2026 Nominees

Alexia Putellas was born to reign. pic.twitter.com/NlzNmcTJei — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) October 26, 2026

There are more differences between the women’s Ballon d’Or shortlist and FIFPRO’s roster of nominees. Barcelona typically dominated both after winning every available trophy while losing just one game, but there was also room for some legendary figures entering the later days of their career. Lucy Bronze, for instance, got the nod despite appearing in barely more than half of Chelsea’s league fixtures.

Goalkeepers

Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham FC)

Cata Coll (Barcelona)

Hannah Hampton (Chelsea)

Defenders

Ona Batlle (Arsenal)

Lucy Bronze (Chelsea)

Ellie Carpenter (Chelsea)

Emily Fox (Arsenal)

Alex Greenwood (Manchester City)

Mapi León (Barcelona/London City Lionesses)

Katie McCabe (Arsenal/Chelsea)

Irene Paredes (Barcelona)

Midfielders

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)

Ghizlane Chebbak (Al Hilal)

Patri Guijarro (Barcelona)

Anaële Le Moguedec (Paris FC)

Vicky López (Barcelona)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona/London City Lionesses)

Ella Toone (Manchester United)

Forwards

Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride)

Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea)

Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid)

Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

Chloe Kelly (Arsenal)

Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)

Alessia Russo (Arsenal)