Finn Jeltsch: Who Is the Wonderkid Wanted by Barcelona, Premier League Giants?

Finn Jeltsch is not currently a household name outside of Germany—but that could soon change.

The Stuttgart up-and-comer is attracting a flurry of transfer interest as he continues to blossom in his native Germany, with an extensive list of suitors already touted with possible moves for his highly-coveted signature.

According to Sky Sports Germany, Barcelona and Inter Milan were among the clubs who scouted Jeltsch during Stuttgart’s 3–1 Champions League win over Viking FK before the international break. Naturally, “several top Premier League clubs” also boast significant interest.

But who is the wonderkid intriguing Europe’s behemoths?

An Astonishing Ascent

Jeltsch was recently called up for the senior Germany squad. | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Jeltsch has only been gracing the turf at Stuttgart’s MHPArena for 18 months. Before transferring to Die Schwaben in February 2025, the burgeoning center back was plying his trade in Germany’s second division, racking up invaluable experience for Nürnberg.

After joining the club aged 9, Jeltsch captained their Under-17s and Under-19s before making the step up to the first team. He was a revelation upon first sight and eventually racked up 33 appearances before being poached by Stuttgart for a fee of just €9.5 million.

Despite the step up to the Bundesliga, Stuttgart boss Sebastian Hoeneß immediately chucked Jeltsch into his starting lineup. He made 12 league appearances before the campaign concluded and even earned a brief cameo in the DFB Pokal final victory over Arminia Bielefeld.

As expected, Jeltsch’s first full campaign with Stuttgart brought more first-team exposure. He started exactly half of the club’s Bundesliga games and enjoyed a prominent role in the Europa League team, gradually honing his craft with each passing match.

The young defender has started all four of VfB’s Bundesliga games so far this season, with his mightily impressive ascent even earning him a call-up to Jürgen Klopp’s admittedly gigantic Germany roster over the current international break.

Why Do Clubs Want to Sign Jeltsch?

Jeltsch (right) prides himself on his aggressive, front-foot defending. | THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP/Getty Images

“I would say I’m an aggressive defender, brave and also attack-minded,” Jeltsch enthused upon being called up for the senior Germany squad.

That description of his own talents is certainly merited, with Jeltsch having caught the eye with his physicality and determination out of possession. He ranked joint-first among Stuttgart players for blocks per 90 last season in the Bundesliga, while only three of his teammates averaged more defensive contributions.

Jeltsch’s duel-winning ability, both on the ground and in the air, mean he can afford to play on the front foot in aggressive high lines—music to Barcelona manager Hansi Flick’s ears. One has to be competent playing in such a way under Hoeneß.

“For two or three years we’ve needed players in the defense who can win back possession and make tackles. Finn Jeltsch was the perfect player for this,” the center back’s former Germany youth coach Christian Wück affirmed previously.

But there is plenty to like about Jeltsch in possession. The right-footed, 6'2" starlet is comfortable in distributing the ball both sideways and forward, with only Angelo Stiller averaging more accurate passes per 90 in the Bundesliga for Stuttgart so far this term.

Who does Jeltsch consider an inspiration for his own game? Well, Manchester United’s Matthijs de Ligt.

“He is a player who I always watch,” Jeltsch admitted. “I always try to copy one or two things from him. His physicality and the way he defends is something that I really like.”

How Much Could Jeltsch Cost?

Jeltsch will cost a sizeable amount. | Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

If Barcelona, Inter or an array of unnamed Premier League clubs want to sign Jeltsch, they will be forced to loosen their purse strings.

Stuttgart will be reluctant to sell one of their prized assets and are extremely unlikely to sanction an exit during the current campaign, especially given they’re competing in the Champions League once again.

But the club will be realistic over Jeltsch’s long-term future, which seemingly lies at one of Europe’s giants.

Currently, there has been no exact price tag placed on the defender. Transfermarkt value him at $39.4 million, but one would expected Stuttgart to demand significantly more for such an exciting talent.

Considering 19-year-old defender Luka Vušković, who shone in the Bundesliga with Hamburg last season, was sold for $61 million to Brighton & Hove Albion over the summer, Stuttgart might expect a similar fee for Jeltsch when the time comes to cash in.