Five Biggest Snubs From Premier League Player of the Season Nominees

The Premier League Player of the Season nominees have been revealed and, as expected, the internet has been sent into a frenzy.

Fierce opinions have already collided over the worthy recipient of the individual award, Bruno Fernandes, Igor Thiago and Morgan Gibbs-White competing with Arsenal and Manchester City’s band of candidates.

However, there has also been inevitable fury over some of the players omitted from the nominations entirely, only eight names up for a vote split between the general public and a panel of designated experts.

With that in mind, here are five of the most notable absentees from the nominee list.

Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai has been Liverpool’s talisman this season. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Liverpool’s pitiful title defense has been littered with regressing individual performances and signings struggling to adapt, but Dominik Szoboszlai has risen above the mediocrity to deliver the best campaign of his career. The Hungarian has often been the club’s sole source of inspiration during trying times.

Liverpool’s ineffectiveness has hindered his candidacy, although the presence Morgan Gibbs-White in the vote highlights that a team needn’t be pulling up trees for its star performer to get noticed. An all-action season has involved stints at right back, right wing, defensive midfield and the No.10 position, with Szoboszlai flourishing in each role.

Six Premier League goals and five assists—many of the former being simply stunning free kicks—do not tell the full story of an incredible individual campaign in which his indefatigability, power and technical class have shone repeatedly. Szoboszlai can consider himself unlucky to be overlooked.

William Saliba

William Saliba has been key to Arsenal’s watertight defense. | Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

If Arsenal do claim this season’s Premier League title, it’s the solidity of their defensive line that will deserve greatest praise. David Raya and Gabriel have justifiably earned nominations off the back of consistently impenetrable performances, yet William Saliba has been ignored.

The Frenchman has played the same number of Premier League games as center back partner Gabriel this term, and while his attacking output is less impressive, Saliba has been similarly defiant in the heart of the defense.

There can be few doubts that Gabriel has enjoyed a more productive and eye-catching campaign, but Saliba will feel aggrieved to have not been included in the nominations at the very least. Looking at the underlying defensive numbers, little separates Arsenal’s two pillars.

Rayan Cherki

Rayan Cherki has been nominated for the league’s Young Player of the Season. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Rayan Cherki has the silver lining of being nominated as the Premier League’s Young Player of the Season, an award he appears likely to win, but there’s an argument to suggest he should have been among the contenders for the more coveted prize following an incredible debut year in England.

The France international has not always been a guaranteed starter throughout the campaign, but Manchester City have always looked much sharper with the cheeky playmaker in the XI. A tally of four goals and 12 assists in the Premier League cannot be underestimated, especially if City win the title.

Cherki certainly wins the award for the season’s most enjoyable player to watch, with few matching the attacking midfielder’s rapid feet and supreme technical ability. Should he continue on his current trajectory, individual prizes will be prevalent throughout his future career.

Jérémy Doku

Jérémy Doku has been explosive this season. | Darren Staples/AFP/Getty Images

It’s no surprise that City have been the division’s top goalscorers this season given the frightening weapons within their arsenal. Turbo-charged winger Jérémy Doku has been their most feared over the past few months.

Recency bias certainly comes into the equation when assessing Doku’s season, especially given he’s notched just 10 goal involvements in the Premier League, but the Belgian’s explosivity and athleticism have made him an unstoppable threat for large sections of the campaign.

On his day, Doku is the best winger in the division, and City have seen those days more regularly as the campaign has worn on. He’s provided the clutch moments that could prove so crucial come the end of the campaign.

João Pedro

A terrific debut season in tough circumstances. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Similarly to Szoboszlai at Liverpool, João Pedro has enjoyed an incredible season despite the chaos surrounding him. Chelsea have endured another frenetic campaign littered with dizzying lows and exacerbated by two managerial changes. Throughout it all, Pedro has been superb.

The Brazilian announced himself to Chelsea supporters at the Club World Cup last summer and kept the good times rolling. Next came 15 goals and five assists in the Premier League, mightily impressive numbers no matter the context, let alone during difficult times.

Pedro’s clinical touch has prevented a disastrous season from escalating into an even gloomier crisis, the striker having proven a thorn in the side of countless defenses. Another excellent technician operating with an unteachable swagger, he will hope his teammates can rise to his level next season.

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