Five Deals Liverpool Need to Seal After Hugo Ekitike Signing
Liverpool have been relentless in this summer’s transfer market, but they must continue to get deals done before the window closes.
Having taken a back seat last summer, the Reds have been busy bolstering their Premier League title-winning squad. Florian Wirtz has been the marquee addition for £116 million, while Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez have remedied issues in the fullback department. Giorgi Mamardashvili, signed last summer from Valencia, has finally teamed up with his new clubmates, too.
Hugo Ekitiké joins the aforementioned trio on Merseyside next season after agreeing a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt for his services. The 23-year-old was electric in the Bundesliga last season and has the potential to be an elite striker.
However, Liverpool can’t rest on their laurels after sealing Ekitiké’s signature and must continue to conduct business before the transfer window slams shut on Sept. 1.
Here are five deals they must sort.
Marc Guéhi
Having reinforced their defence, midfield and attack already, Liverpool really only require one more addition: a new centre back. Jarell Quansah’s £35 million move to Bayer Leverkusen earlier in the summer has left the Reds light in the heart of their defence, with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté and Joe Gomez their only senior central defensive options.
Wataru Endō and Ryan Gravenberch have occasionally played at centre back, while Andy Robertson has filled the position before. But, realistically, Liverpool need to make a signing to avoid regrets further down the line.
Marc Guéhi has been most readily linked with arriving as Quansah’s replacement and the Crystal Palace defender would prove an excellent addition. The 25-year-old has consistently proven himself for the Eagles and England with defiant performances at the highest level, while he’s also comfortable playing on the left side of a pairing.
Guéhi, who would count as a homegrown player and ease Liverpool’s registration concerns, will be a pricey signing—around £40-60 million—but with his deal at Selhurst Park expiring in 2026, perhaps the Reds can negotiate a lower fee.
Darwin Núñez
Darwin Núñez will undoubtedly be the biggest loser from Ekitiké’s transfer. The Uruguayan already had one foot out of the door at Anfield after an underwhelming 2024–25 saw patience run out, but the French striker’s arrival only pushes Núñez closer to an exit.
Given how much Liverpool have spent this summer, they desperately need to recoup funds. So far, the Reds have made £66 million from outgoings—just over half of Wirtz’s transfer fee—and the money must continue to steadily pour in before the summer window shuts. Núñez is an easy route to some much-needed cash.
Napoli had been in negotiations for the 26-year-old but Liverpool’s reported asking price of around £60-70 million saw them turn their attention elsewhere. AC Milan are said to hold an interest, while clubs in Saudi Arabia are keen and could undoubtedly meet Núñez’s steep price tag.
Regardless of who signs Núñez, Liverpool must get him off the books soon.
Federico Chiesa
Yet another fitness issue has seen Federico Chiesa omitted from Liverpool’s pre-season trip to Asia and those injury problems are a key factor in his underwhelming start to life on Merseyside. Despite only being signed last summer, the Italian could already be on the move this summer.
Chiesa has been linked with a return to Serie A as his Anfield nightmare seemingly draws closer to a conclusion, with Liverpool unlikely to stand in the way of any transfer. Of course, should Luis Díaz leave for Bayern Munich, the Reds might have to change plans for Chiesa or risk entering the new season underprepared out wide.
In an ideal world, however, Díaz would stay at Anfield and Chiesa would depart, perhaps opening up room in Liverpool’s squad for another addition or the promotion of an academy talent like Ben Doak.
Harvey Elliott
Wirtz’s signing was bad news for Harvey Elliott, who already found himself struggling for minutes under Arne Slot. The attacking midfielder made just two Premier League starts last season and now finds himself behind Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai in the pecking order, with exit rumours swirling.
After his Player of the Tournament performance at the recent Under-21 European Championship, Elliott has firmly placed himself in the shop window and he certainly hasn’t ruled out the possibility of leaving Anfield this summer.
While Liverpool will be somewhat reluctant to allow such an impressive homegrown talent to depart, he could be another useful source of funds. The Reds are expected to demand around £40 million for the 22-year-old and an exit could be the perfect solution for both parties.
Ibrahima Konaté
Liverpool’s need to sign a new centre back is made even more desperate by Ibrahima Konaté’s concerning contract situation. The defender’s deal expires next summer and, as things stand, negotiations over new terms are at a standstill. However, the Reds can ill-afford to lose such a talent, who is already attracting interest from Real Madrid.
Finalising a new contract for Konaté is of the utmost importance and Liverpool supporters will be hoping that a new deal is sorted in good time. They won’t want to witness a repeat of the Trent Alexander-Arnold situation, nor will they want to see the Reds wait as long as they did to announce new contracts for Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah last season.
Konaté is reportedly determined to earn £200,000 per week at Liverpool—more than double his current £80,000 per week wage—and the Reds may well have to give in to his demands.