Five Goalkeepers Wrexham Could Sign in the Summer Transfer Window

Wrexham could be in the market for a goalkeeper this summer as they continue their push toward the Premier League.

The Red Dragons finished seventh in the Championship, just two points behind Hull City in the final playoff spot. Hull went on to secure promotion to the English top flight, leaving Wrexham to reflect on what might have been. Several factors contributed to Phil Parkinson’s side narrowly missing out on the playoffs, including a shaky defensive record. Wrexham conceded 65 league goals—their highest total since being relegated from the Football League in 2008.

Of course, a goalkeeper cannot shoulder all the blame for goals conceded, as defending is a collective responsibility. However, it is worth noting that Wrexham’s goalkeeping options were largely average by Championship standards last season. Replacing either goalkeeper is not necessarily an urgent priority, but there is clear room for improvement that could help strengthen a promotion challenge.

One of the most reliable ways to evaluate a goalkeeper is through expected goals on target against (xGOT). This metric estimates how many goals a goalkeeper would be expected to concede based on the quality of shots they face, allowing for a comparison with the number of goals actually conceded. Danny Ward was expected to concede 12.82 goals and conceded 12, while Arthur Okonkwo was expected to concede 50.4 but conceded 53.

Other factors, such as distribution, high-ball claims and save percentage, also deserve consideration. Ultimately, though, a goalkeeper’s primary job is to keep the ball out of the net. With that in mind, here are five goalkeepers Wrexham could target this summer.

Jacob Widell Zetterström

Wrexham could look to raid Championship rivals. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Zetterström enjoyed a successful second season at Derby County as the Rams finished eighth in the Championship, one place behind Wrexham. The 27-year-old excelled as a pure shot-stopper and was rewarded with a place in Sweden’s squad for this summer’s World Cup.

He ranked joint second in the Championship for saves per 90 minutes, averaging 3.3, while Okonkwo placed ninth with an average of 2.9. Those figures can be somewhat misleading, however, as they are heavily influenced by the number of shots a team faces. Goalkeepers playing for teams lower down the table often record higher save totals as a result.

A more balanced comparison comes through goals prevented and save percentage. Zetterström ranked third in the Championship for goals prevented, stopping 5.5 more goals than expected. Only Coventry City loanee Carl Rushworth and Ipswich Town’s Christian Walton—both of whom earned promotion to the Premier League—ranked higher. He also posted the sixth-best save percentage in the division at 71.4%.

Radek Vitek

Radek Vitek’s a Manchester United academy graduate. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Vitek was one of the Championship’s standout performers this season during a successful loan spell with Bristol City. The Manchester United prospect produced a series of outstanding saves and could even come up against Wrexham when the two clubs meet in preseason next month.

The 22-year-old is an authoritative presence in goal and impressed with his ability to claim crosses, sweep behind the defense, and make crucial saves. He ranked second in the Championship for saves per 90 minutes, fourth for goals prevented, and seventh for save percentage.

Vitek’s overall ability is comparable to Zetterström’s, though his age suggests he may possess a higher ceiling. There are drawbacks, however. The Czech youth international’s distribution remains a weakness, with only average passing numbers and below-average accuracy on long balls.

Radek Vitek Arthur Okonkwo Danny Ward Appearances 41 39 8 Clean sheets 12 9 3 Goals conceded 54 53 12 xGOT 60.70 50.40 12.82 Save percentage 71.3% 67.9% 67.6% Saves per 90 3.27 2.95 3.13 Passing accuracy 61.9% 53.2% 50.5% Long ball accuracy 30.3% 36.5% 41.2%

Matthieu Epolo

Matthieu Epolo is an option from abroad. | TOM GOYVAERTS/BELGA MAG/AFP/Getty Images

If Wrexham are looking to make a smart long-term investment this summer, Epolo could be an intriguing option. The 21-year-old is widely regarded as one of Europe’s most promising young goalkeepers and impressed for Standard Liège in the Belgian Pro League.

Epolo finished the season with the second-best save percentage in Belgium’s top flight and ranked ninth for goals prevented, conceding 35 goals from an expected goals-on-target figure of 38.09. Like several others on this list, he excels as a shot-stopper, although his passing accuracy of 61.4% remains an area for improvement.

The youngster has also been named in DR Congo’s squad for this summer’s World Cup. However, signing a goalkeeper without experience in English football would inevitably carry an element of risk.

Stefan Ortega

Stefan Ortega left Manchester City for Nottingham Forest but is set to be a free agent this summer. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Ortega is a vastly experienced goalkeeper who will be available on a free transfer this summer when his Nottingham Forest contract expires. The 33-year-old made just 10 appearances during his five-month spell at the club, with only three coming in the Premier League.

Comparing him directly with others on this list is difficult due to the limited sample size. Even so, he recorded an impressive save percentage of 73.3% and conceded just 12 goals from an expected goals-against figure of 16.93.

The former Manchester City goalkeeper also posted solid distribution numbers and may welcome the opportunity to become a regular starter again, even if it comes at a lower level.

Club Honors Arminia Bielefeld 2. Bundesliga Manchester City Premier League x2, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, FA Community Shield

Ilan Meslier

Illan Meslier’s out of favour at Leeds. | James Gill-Danehouse/Getty Images

Meslier could be offered a chance to revive his career following an expected summer departure from Leeds United. The 26-year-old is out of contract and has fallen well down the pecking order at Elland Road.

The French goalkeeper ended the season without making a single senior appearance and was named in a matchday squad only five times across all competitions. He made two appearances for Leeds’ Under-21 side in February and will be hoping for a fresh start elsewhere this summer.

While his most recent return to the Premier League proved disappointing on a personal level, Meslier started 39 of Leeds’ 46 Championship matches during their 2024–25 title-winning campaign. His earlier performances suggest there is still a capable goalkeeper there, and a change of scenery could help him rediscover his best form.

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