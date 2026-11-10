Five Potential Destinations for Estevao—Ranked

While Xabi Alonso remains adamant that Brazilian starlet Estêvão is a part of his plans, the Spaniard has had a funny way of showing it so far.

The former Palmeiras winger entered the season having recovered from a significant hamstring injury, which cruelly forced him to sit out of the World Cup.

But there’s no sense that Estêvão’s health is playing on Alonso’s mind. Regular use of back three and wingbacks has seen the teenager struggle for minutes due to a lack of room for wide forwards, even staying on the bench when Chelsea exited the Carabao Cup on penalties to Liverpool last month.

When Alonso switched things up to a 4-2-3-1 for the recent win over Manchester United, Estêvão started on the right flank and thrived. But he was straight back to the bench following another formaiton change that saw Chelsea flop against Sunderland prior to the international break.

Estêvão was reported by BBC Sport back in September to be among a small group of ‘untouchable’ Chelsea players—those which are not available for transfer under any circumstance—alongside Moisés Caicedo, Cole Palmer and João Pedro. But there will surely come a point when a player so talented, and once coveted by so many, starts to think the grass might be greener elsewhere.

In such a scenario, here are five clubs the Brazilian could end up at.

5. Paris Saint-Germain

Luis Enrique has lost Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for the season. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Estêvão is regarded as a supreme talent who would capture the attention of Europe’s elite were he to ask to leave Alonso’s project at Stamford Bridge.



Back-to-back European champions Paris Saint-Germain embarked on a summer reshuffle in attack, with Lee Kang-in, Bradley Barcola and Gonçalo Ramos making way for Maghnes Akliouche, Ferran Torres and Mika Godts.



Luis Enrique is laden with possibilities, often preserving the likes of Désiré Doué, Ousmané Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for the most significant occasions. However, PSG just lost the masterful Georgian for the season due to an ACL tear, posing the question of whether there could be an aggressive winter pursuit of a replacement to give the Parisians the best possible chance of retaining their Champions League crown.



Estêvão would surely intrigue, but PSG are more likely at this stage to trust Godts and Akliouche rather than dip their toe in the market again. They will also hope to have Kvaratskhelia back at 100% for the start of 2027–28.

4. Liverpool

Premier League rivals should be keeping a close eye on the Brazilian. | Michael Steele/Getty Images

Andoni Iraola has so far found several solutions at the right wing position after Mohamed Salah left the club in the summer. Liverpool didn’t sign a natural replacement, but Bradley Barcola, Cody Gakpo and Rio Ngumoha have each filled in at various points of the season so far.



Still, there’s every chance this Liverpool team still ends up competing for the title this season, and some may suggest that this right-wing spot is a position that needs to be filled with greater certainty. Estêvão’s recent plight would indicate an element of risk, but there‘s no denying the level of talent Iraola would be working with were Liverpool to pull off a transfer.



It would be counterintuitive for Chelsea to sanction a deal to a Premier League rival, but English soccer it’s where the money is and Liverpool makes the most sense for the young Brazilian.

3. Borussia Dortmund

Harborers of development. | Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images

There are so few teams that would be able to afford Estêvão and Borussia Dortmund aren’t one of them. But the Bundesliga club is included here if the situation deteriorates and Chelsea sanction a loan in January.



Where else better to send Estêvão than Dortmund? Sure, the club isn’t quite what it was at the start of the decade, and they’re no longer playing the heavy-metal soccer that defined Jürgen Klopp’s reign, yet BVB still has a knack for nurturing talent.



Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham wouldn’t have blossomed into their majestic current form without stopping off in Dortmund at critical periods of their development. Jadon Sancho would have been the same.



Estêvão doesn’t strike you as the ideal Niko Kovać wide player, but don’t be surprised if Dortmund linger in the event of the Brazilian pursuing temporary respite.

2. Barcelona

Estêvão would sit behind Lamine Yamal in the depth chart. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona had an idea of just how special Estêvão is when he was dazzling Brazilian audiences at Palmeiras, and they received a first-hand glimpse of him at Stamford Bridge last season.



Estêvão tore the Blaugrana apart in a Champions League clash, scoring a wonderful solo goal that epitomized his samba brilliance in a 3–0 victory.



If the teenager were to become available, potentially on loan this winter if Chelsea have no interest in letting him go permanently, Barça, who have seen Roony Bardghji succumb to a long-term knee injury, may be interested.



For Estêvão himself, though, a switch to Catalonia doesn’t make all that much sense. He’s barely going to get a sniff operating behind Lamine Yamal, even if some believe his future resides in a No. 10 position instead.

1. Real Madrid

There’s a strong Brazilian contingent in the Spanish capital. | Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid/Getty Images

It’s heritage.



Real Madrid is an institution that needs no introduction, and Estêvão has reason to be smitten by the behemoth beyond just allure and prestige.



Think of the Brazilian contingent he’d be joining. Madrid successfully integrated young samba stars Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo from Brazilian clubs, evolving them into stars.



Endrick has encountered more difficulties, but he’s starting to contribute for José Mourinho’s side. Los Blancos also lack a player to fill the wide right spot in Rodrygo’s injury absence, with Mourinho deploying an extra playmaker, Arda Güler, in the role instead.



Estêvão may not have shown that much this calendar year to suggest he’s a galáctico, yet so many believe him to be Brazil’s next great hope. So what better destination for him?