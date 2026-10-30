Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Eye Alexander-Arnold Swap; Barcelona Plot Estevao Move

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Leny Yoro has been linked with an exit from Man Utd. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

AC Milan are plotting a move for Manchester United center back Leny Yoro and hope that agent Jorge Mendes can help them strike a deal worth no more than €50 million ($56 million) next summer. (Source: Calciomercato)

Estêvão could look to leave Chelsea in January over his ongoing lack of minutes. Barcelona continue to watch his situation closely and could pursue a loan deal when the window opens. (Source: Fichajes)

Also tipped to leave Chelsea are center back Wesley Fofana and right back Malo Gusto, with poor performances in the Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool leaving the Blues considering parting ways with the pair. (Source: Flashscore)

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has approved a move for Barcelona attacking midfielder Fermín López worth €100 million ($111 million) in the hope that the La Liga leaders will accept the chance to cash in and pursue a reunion with João Félix. (Source: El Nacional)

Arsenal have been warned they will have to wait until the summer to pursue a deal for Atlético Madrid winger Álex Baena, who will not be sold this winter. (Source: Football Insider)

Inter Milan have reached out over a January deal for Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa, who has admirers across Serie A. (Source: fussball-news)

Hull City goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis has emerged as a long-term target for both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Manchester City left back Rayan Aït-Nouri is open to making the controversial move to Man Utd in January, with an asking price of £30 million ($40 million) set. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Juventus are also readying an immediate move for Aït-Nouri, hoping to strike a loan deal that would include an option to make the move permanent. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Liverpool are ready to open talks over a new contract with midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in an attempt to fend off interest from both Man City and Atlético Madrid. (Source: winwin)

Juventus need to raise money at the end of the season and could sell winger Kenan Yıldız. Arsenal would likely be frontrunners for his signature, but Tottenham also hold strong interest in the Türkiye international. (Source: Gianluca Di Marzio)

There could be another collision between Arsenal and Tottenham over Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Ibrahim Maza, although Paris Saint-Germain are considering a rival move. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Both Arsenal and Newcastle United are tracking highly rated 17-year-old Cruzeiro midfielder Eduardo Pape, who has been compared to Rodri. The Brazilian side is hoping to make him the most expensive sale in club history. (Source: ESPN Brasil)

La Liga

Alexis Mac Allister’s Liverpool future is unclear. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Real Madrid are in the race to sign Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and have proposed a swap deal that would see one of Brahim Díaz, Eduardo Camavinga or former Reds right back Trent Alexander-Arnold move to Anfield in exchange. (Source: Fichajes)

Liverpool are interested in Alexander-Arnold but have warned the defender he must admit to mistakes over his departure from the club if he wants to come back. Chelsea are also discussing personal terms with the England international, who is unhappy with his lack of minutes this season. (Source: indykaila)

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has sought to reassure midfielder Gavi of his importance to the team, but the 22-year-old remains upset by his reduced role. (Source: Juan Jesus)

Despite interest in Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck, Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has not requested the signing of a new center back in January, believing his current options are sufficient. (Source: Defensa Central)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is personally driving a move to sign Tottenham right back Pedro Perro. (Source: 3cat)

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have joined Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in following 17-year-old Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Wael Mohya. (Source: El Nacional)