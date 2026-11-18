Manchester United officially confirmed Mauricio Pochettino has been joined by five new staff members following his arrival at Old Trafford.

The 54-year-old oversaw his final match with the U.S. men’s national team on Tuesday, before jumping on a plane and jetting over to Manchester for his first day as the club’s manager on Wednesday.

Pochettino will have to work quickly to prepare the Red Devils for Sunday’s Premier League match against bitter rivals Liverpool, but he will be aided by the support of some familiar faces.

United revealed that Jesús Pérez, Miguel D’Agostino, Toni Jiménez, Sebastiano Pochettino and Alec Scott have followed the former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur coach to the club.

So, who are the new staff members hoping to help United turn the corner?

Jesús Pérez

Jesús Pérez has long been by Pochettino’s side. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Wherever Pochettino goes, Pérez follows.

The pair have been inseparable since 2010, which is when Pérez became an analyst for the Argentine at Espanyol, before later being named his assistant manager upon arrival at Southampton. The 55-year-old has also been Pochettino’s right-hand man at Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, as well as with the USMNT and now, of course, United.

“He’s a very important person, because, over the years, besides being an important person on the staff professionally, he’s also become a friend,” Pochettino told The Athletic last year.

Pérez has a background in sports science, spending much of his early career as a fitness coach, but his analytical brain soon wowed Pochettino. The Spaniard’s tactical acumen has made him indispensable, and his strong man-management ability has also been crucial in connecting players and staff.

“Jesús is an extension of Mauricio,” former USMNT defender Tim Ream enthused. “He’s got his finger on the pulse with everything, sees all the small details, but also all the big ones as well. He’s very much the glue that kind of keeps all the departments together.”

Miguel D’Agostino

Miguel D’Agostino has been essential to Pochettino’s success. | GetJohn Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Pérez will not be Pochettino’s only assistant manager at Old Trafford, with D’Agostino also on hand to provide his compatriot with guidance.

The 54-year-old has known Pochettino even longer than Pérez, having played alongside him at Newell’s Old Boys in their native Argentina. They reunited at Espanyol, where D’Agostino was involved in the scouting department before following Pochettino to Southampton in 2013.

From then onward, D’Agostino has been Pochettino’s other right-hand man, alongside Pérez.

Toni Jiménez

Toni Jiménez is another to have followed Pochettino closely. | John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images

Jiménez shared the playing field with Pochettino on 167 occasions across two spells at Espanyol, only making more appearances alongside two other teammates across his goalkeeping career, as per Transfermarkt.

Naturally, they reconnected at the Catalan club when Pochettino became manager in 2009, with the former three-cap Spain international working as his goalkeeping coach.

Like Pérez and D’Agostino, the 56-year-old has been present at every juncture during Pochettino’s managerial career, traveling with him to Spurs, PSG, Chelsea, the USMNT and United.

Sebastiano Pochettino

Sebastiano Pochettino has a particularly close connection to the new Man Utd manager. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

No prizes for guessing how Sebastiano Pochettino is connected to United’s new manager. He is, rather unsurprisingly, his son, and he’s been working for his father since joining Tottenham in 2017 as part of the backroom staff.

The 31-year-old was the youngest sports scientist in the Premier League upon arrival in north London, where he was a regular feature in the club’s first-team training sessions.

Sebastiano followed Mauricio to Chelsea, PSG and the United States, too, working primarily as a fitness coach.

Alec Scott

Scott is the only Englishman that Pochettino is taking with him to Manchester, with the analyst having already been employed by the USMNT before Pochettino first arrived on American soil in 2024.

Having previously worked for Everton, Liverpool and the English Football Association, Scott moved to Inter Miami in 2021, where he acted as the head of performance analysis. Just two-and-a-half years later, he was headhunted by the Stars and Stripes, with whom he performed a similar function.