Outside of leaving with his entire technical staff, Mauricio Pochettino is also poaching U.S. Soccer’s lead analyst Alec Scott, who will join him at Manchester United.

Scott wasn’t part of the backroom staff Pochettino brought with him when he became manager of the U.S. men’s national team back in 2024. In fact, Scott has served as the USMNT’s lead analyst since the summer of 2023.

Pochettino revealed multiple members of his coaching staff are already in Manchester and won’t be alongside him when he manages his final USMNT in the second leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals against Haiti on Tuesday night.

Because Scott had no previous working relationship with the Argentine boss, many believed he’d stay put at his current role within the federation. But on Tuesday, Pochettino confirmed that he’s taking Scott with him to Old Trafford.

Mauricio Pochettino insists every move he’s making was has the USMNT’s green light. | Omar Vega/ Getty Images

“I am with Miguel [D’Agostino] and Silvia [Tuya Vinas] and Alec [Scott],” Pochettino said when stating which members of his staff are still with him for the clash against Haiti. “After, they are going to join me in Manchester.”

Scott will return to England after starting his career as an analyst with minor roles at Everton and Liverpool. He then spent almost nine years working with the English FA as an assistant and then as a senior analyst with the Three Lions’s U–20 side and later the women’s team.

Scott landed in the U.S. in 2021 and spent almost three years as Inter Miami’s technical lead and head of performance analysis, before becoming the USMNT’s lead analyst in August 2023.

Analytics have become more and more prominent in sports, and soccer is no different. Now, Scott will remain at Pochettino’s side in his quest to turn United’s season around. Meanwhile, U.S. Soccer suddenly has another vacancy at an important role.

USMNT Staring Down Total Rebuild of Sporting Structure

U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson (left) has plenty of work to do in the aftermath of Pochettino’s departure. | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images

U.S. Soccer now finds itself at a crucial juncture, needing to essentially rebuild the USMNT’s entire sporting structure as the Pochettino era comes to an end.

Although it’s normal for managers to take their entire technical staff with them whenever they leave a team, moves like poaching away Scott, who wasn’t part of Pochettino’s longtime staff, are much less common.

U.S. Soccer will receive a total package in the region of $12 million from United as compensation for poaching Pochettino and his entire staff, which includes all of his assistants, strength and conditioning coach, goalkeeping coach and, finally, Scott.

Now, U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone and CEO JT Batson face the task of filling the multiple USMNT vacancies. They will essentially be starting from scratch, especially after Pochettino was given added influence and responsibilities at the youth levels within U.S. Soccer when he signed his new USMNT contract in August.

Still, U.S. Soccer is already planning for life after Pochettino, with multiple reports indicating legendary manager Pep Guardiola as a “top target.”

The USMNT has a six-goal lead over Haiti in the Nations League quarterfinals, significantly lowering the stakes for Tuesday’s return leg and setting the stage for an amicable farewell to Pochettino.

Come Wednesday, though, the federation’s full focus will be on finding the best possible replacements at various roles to ensure the USMNT’s positive momentum can be sustained long after Pochettino’s departure.