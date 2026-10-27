Fleetwood vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Arsenal are aiming to avoid a major Carabao Cup upset when they travel to struggling League Two side Fleetwood Town on Tuesday.

The Gunners are out to win this competition for the first time under Mikel Arteta, having twice been beaten in the semifinals and losing to Manchester City in last season’s final.

A 4–2 victory over Premier League rivals Ipswich Town ensured they progressed serenely into the fourth round, where the Cod Army awaits at Highbury.

Before their recent slump, Fleetwood started the new season on fire, overcoming Championship side Sheffield United to reach this stage of the competition for the very first time. Manager Matt Lawlor has waxed lyrical about their upcoming opponents, but has encouraged his players not to fear the Premier League champions.

“The champions are coming to town on our patch, and it’s on telly, so if you can’t get up for this game, you can’t get up for any game. The players need to be excited for it, but while respect is through the roof, the fear can’t be,” Lawlor told BBC Radio Lancashire.

It’s the first time these two clubs have met, with the hosts targeting a memorable giant-killing on home soil.

Fleetwood vs. Arsenal Score Prediction

Gunners Avoid Major Upset Without Hassle

Max Dowman is poised for a start on Tuesday after starring in the third round. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arsenal enter this midweek bout off the back of a brilliant weekend. After seeing Man City lose for the first time this season at Villa Park, they took care of business at home against Everton. They’re now level on points with the naughty Cityzens at the Premier League’s summit.

And if that wasn’t enough, the Gunners then enjoyed Chelsea losing at Stamford Bridge (albeit to Tottenham Hotspur) and Manchester United‘s slump continuing via a 3–0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Arteta will want to ensure business is taken care of professionally on Tuesday—and hopefully with no extra hassle—as they ready themselves for a clash with the in-form Liverpool this weekend.

Fleetwood’s slump: When the fourth-round draw was made, Fleetwood had enjoyed an unbeaten start to the League Two season. However, since defeating Sheffield United in September, Lawlor’s men have lost five of their seven matches. They are down to 18th in the fourth tier as a result.

When the fourth-round draw was made, Fleetwood had enjoyed an unbeaten start to the League Two season. However, since defeating Sheffield United in September, Lawlor’s men have lost five of their seven matches. They are down to 18th in the fourth tier as a result. Arsenal’s roster depth: Giant-killings haven’t gone completely out of fashion, as proven by Grimsby Town and Macclesfield last season. However, Arsenal are almost bulletproof to such shocks as a result of their roster depth. Arteta will preserve key players ahead of Liverpool, but can still pivot to an array of outstanding performers. Max Dowman was brilliant in round three, and the likes of Eberechi Eze and Martín Zubimendi will be keen to leave their mark here. There are fringe roster members desperate to impress.

Prediction: Fleetwood 0–3 Arsenal

Fleetwood Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Lewis McCann is suspended for the hosts. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

The hosts are without suspended midfielder Lewis McCann, who picked up his second yellow card of the competition during the win over Sheffield United. On a brighter note, Fleetwood can welcome back defender Rhys Bennett from his ban.

Skipper Ched Evans has been key to the Fishermen’s progression so far, scoring three times in as many appearances. The veteran forward is expected to lead Fleetwood’s attack alongside Irishman Ronan Coughlan, who scored in the 2–1 defeat to Exeter City at the weekend.

Kane Thompson-Sommers misses out due to injury.

Fleetwood predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (3-5-2): Lynch; Rooney, Bennett, Potter; Cirino, McLean, Neal, Helm, Andrew; Coughlan, Evans.

Wholesale rotation is expected from Arteta in the midweek, especially with a trip to Anfield coming up.

Max Dowman’s opportunities have been limited in the Premier League, but he’s a sure bet to start down the right for the Gunners at Highbury. Dowman starred in their third round win at Ipswich Town.

Fellow academy starlet Marli Salmon could start at the heart of Arsenal’s defense alongside Cristhian Mosquera, who is hoping to make his first appearance since August. Piero Hincapié should also get the nod at left back, having made the matchday roster at the weekend.

Martin Ødegaard, Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori, David Raya and Declan Rice are among the players expected to have nights off, while Bukayo Saka, Christos Tzolis and William Saliba are out injured.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Fleetwood (4-2-3-1): Kepa; Timber, Salmon, Mosquera, Hincapié; Guimarães, Zubímendi; Dowman, Eze, Madueke; Havertz.

What Time Does Fleetwood vs. Arsenal Kick Off?

Location: Fleetwood, England

Fleetwood, England Stadium: Highbury Stadium

Highbury Stadium Date: Tuesday, Oct. 27

Tuesday, Oct. 27 Kickoff Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT Referee: Michael Salisbury

How to Watch Fleetwood vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+ Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico ESPN Mexico, Disney+ Premium Mexico United Kingdom Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football