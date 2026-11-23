Florian Wirtz appears to finally be finding his groove at Liverpool, having ran the show and put up some historic numbers in the Reds’ 4–0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday.

Wirtz scored Liverpool’s second goal of the day and also walked away with the assist for Víctor Muñoz’s late effort—one of 10 chances he created across the 90 minutes.

That return of 10 chances created is the highest any Premier League player has managed since David Silva reached 11 for Manchester City against West Bromwich Albion in March 2015. Perhaps most encouragingly, that was not an isolated incident.

Wirtz also created nine chances during the 2–1 win over Brentford on Oct. 17, in which he also managed one assist. Both games may have come against teams playing with at least one fewer player, but that is arguably more impressive considering the negative tactics deployed by teams in those situations.

It was a welcome sight for Liverpool fans, who have had to be patient with the German. Signed in a package worth just shy of £117.5 million ($157 million) in 2025, Wirtz struggled in his first year at Anfield but appears to be finding his groove under Andoni Iraola.

Iraola: Wirtz the ‘Perfect’ Player

Andoni Iraola (right) is enjoying working with Wirtz. | Richard Martin-Roberts - CameraSport/Getty Images

Wirtz is on track to exceed last season’s goal return, having managed seven goals and 10 assists last year. He already has three and six at this point in the current campaign and is playing like a player keen to continue adding to that.

“I think he has been playing very well for a long, sustained period of time,” Iraola explained. “He finished before the break with a goal and assist against [Crystal] Palace, an assist the game before ...

“He has consistently been playing well now for a good period of time. He’s going to maybe continue playing well sometimes without an assist, without a goal, but still, I think he is giving us a lot. And, also, it’s kind of situations in players like Florian or Rio [Ngumoha], when you have the ball all the time, you are going to be attacking in reduced spaces, they are the perfect players that you want there.”

Wirtz admitted he is feeling particularly good right now as he credited both Iraola and Germany manager Jürgen Klopp for helping him reach another level.

“I feel very good,” he said. “But I think it’s also because the team has just developed and gets better. Being part of this, you also get better. I’m enjoying this. Both [Klopp and Iraola] are very good coaches. I enjoy to play under both. They bring both different qualities. I’m just happy to have two of these coaches.”