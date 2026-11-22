Liverpool handed Mauricio Pochettino a thumping 4–0 defeat on his Manchester United debut as their fearsome forwards demolished the 10-man visitors.

The Reds were in desperate need of an emphatic Anfield performance in the Premier League, and they were in dreamland after just 13 minutes against their fierce rivals. Leny Yoro received a straight red card after his last-man foul on Alexander Isak, with Dominik Szoboszlai rattling home the subsequent free kick, and Florian Wirtz’s delightfully impish finish then doubled their advantage.

Able to saunter to the halftime whistle without breaking stride, Liverpool continued their territorial dominance after the restart as they sought to gloss the scoreline and completely kill the contest. The profligacy of their forwards was proving frustrating for the home supporters, but Rio Ngumoha eventually added a third as he slid home Bradley Barcola’s perfect cross.

There was still time for them to widen their advantage, too, with substitute Victor Muñoz lashing home Wirtz’s clever pass with eight minutes remaining. The four-goal scoreline offered a fair reflection of Liverpool’s dominance as they solidified fourth place in the Premier League and embarrassed their rivals.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Liverpool couldn’t have dreamed of a better start at Anfield. | Paul ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Liverpool had won just one of their five Premier League home matches this season, failed to win any of their previous three at Anfield against the Red Devils and faced the prospect of an enthusiastic opponent spurred on by the inspiration of a new manager. The omens were hardly promising, yet it took less than a quarter-of-an-hour to completely alter the narrative.

An early two-goal and one-man advantage was reward for a scorching start, which saw Liverpool completely overrun their beleaguered visitors. Their directness and speed in the final third proved impossible for United to rebuff, and two different but equally beautiful strikes hammered home their advantage.

Isak conjured his most complete performance of the campaign. Ngumoha terrorized United’s right-hand side. Barcola stretched an increasingly deep-lying defense with his pace. Wirtz was typically neat on the ball, and with a goal to support his general build-up play. Liverpool were cruising on cloud nine.

If the Merseysiders had been more clinical, they could have racked up another seven-goal thrashing of their rivals. In the end, they had to settle for just the four, although such a gloriously one-sided win cannot be dampened.

It’s no secret that Liverpool have been chasing a statement victory on their own patch to properly ignite the Andoni Iraola era. Now they have it.

Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Man Utd (4-2-3-1)

Liverpool’s attackers enjoyed themselves. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Alisson—7.9: Simply a spectator until saving Bruno Fernandes’s late effort.

RB: Ronald Araújo—7.6: United struggled to construct many attacks down either flank, limiting Araújo’s involvement in proceedings.

CB: Jérémy Jacquet—7.2: Steady in the heart of defense, with his life made much simpler by Liverpool’s numerical advantage.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—7.9: Untroubled defensively and spent the majority of the match on the halfway line. Characteristically commanding in his aerial duels.

LB: Milos Kerkez—7.8: The early red card allowed Kerkez the freedom to roam the left wing, providing a useful distraction as Ngumoha looked to wiggle beyond United defenders.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister—8.0: Ferocious in midfield, thundering around the pitch to regain possession and allow Liverpool to keep the pressure on their visitors. Another performance which will put him in a stronger bargaining position over a new contract.

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai—8.9: Recaptured last season’s form with a pinpoint free kick, while also testing Senne Lammens with several other long-range efforts. An imposing display that will silence his doubters.

RW: Bradley Barcola—7.8: Utilized his blistering speed to wreak havoc on United’s rearguard, although he often lacked the finesse to truly punish them. Finally found some end product when teeing up Ngumoha in a very similar fashion to his assist for Wirtz against Crystal Palace.

AM: Florian Wirtz—9.4: Belief was beaming from the German after an exceptional international break, perfectly epitomized by his cheeky close-range finish. Wonderfully creative from start to finish.

LW: Rio Ngumoha—9.1: Completely tormented Diogo Dalot from the first whistle, producing an incredible assist for Wirtz’s strike. Liverpool’s likeliest creator throughout, and deservedly found himself among the goals.

ST: Alexander Isak—7.7: Forced the game-changing sequence that saw Yoro dismissed and proved an excellent facilitator for those around him. Squandered two great chances, but still made an overwhelmingly positive impact.

SUB: Trey Nyoni (72’ for Mac Allister)—6.4: Looked at home during his brief cameo.

SUB: Victor Muñoz (72’ for Barcola)—7.5: A venomous strike rubbed salt in gaping United wounds.

SUB: Jeremie Frimpong (77’ for Ngumoha)—6.1: Rarely involved on his injury return.

SUB: Joe Gomez (85’ for Araújo)—N/A

SUB: Lewis Koumas (85’ for Isak)—N/A

Subs not used: Giorgi Mamardashvili (GK), Kostas Tsimikas, James McConnell, Federico Chiesa.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Wirtz was terrific. | Paul ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

There haven’t been an abundance of world-class Wirtz performances since he moved to England—and most of them have come in a Germany shirt—but this was a timely reminder of his excellence. Of course, the 10 men of United made things easy for the playmaker, but he still delivered the goods with a lovely goal and assist.

performances since he moved to England—and most of them have come in a Germany shirt—but this was a timely reminder of his excellence. Of course, the 10 men of United made things easy for the playmaker, but he still delivered the goods with a lovely goal and assist. Liverpool’s offense purred for much of the encounter, with Ngumoha shining particularly bright. The teenager created four chances and completed as many dribbles, showing no mercy when taking on those in white jerseys, and it was yet another example of just how devastating he can be when operating at full tilt.

shining particularly bright. The teenager created four chances and completed as many dribbles, showing no mercy when taking on those in white jerseys, and it was yet another example of just how devastating he can be when operating at full tilt. There remains debate over Iraola’s best midfield partnership, especially with young Trey Nyoni impressing on each opportunity he’s given. However, Alexis Mac Allister is currently indispensable in the engine room, setting the tone with his enthusiasm and ball-winning ability. He’s Liverpool’s closest thing to an orthodox defensive midfielder right now.

The Numbers That Explain Liverpool’s Amazing Victory

The Reds were dominant throughout, rather unsurprisingly, and created plenty of chances. They finished up with 28 shots, nine big chances and 4.38 expected goals (xG) .

. Life was easy in defense, too, with United barely having a sniff. Liverpool restricted their rivals to just four shots on target and 0.64 xG .

. At 18 years and 85 days, Ngumoha became the youngest player to ever manage a direct goal contribution or score in a Premier League match between Liverpool and United.

Statistic Liverpool Manchester United Possession 64% 36% Expected Goals (xG) 4.38 0.64 Total Shots 28 10 Shots on Target 11 4 Big Chances 9 0 Pass Accuracy 89% 77% Fouls Committed 15 8 Corners 15 5