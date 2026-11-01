Folarin Balogun Finally Reemerges on Soccer Stage—Will He Earn USMNT November Call Up?

Nearly four months after the U.S. men’s national team’s World Cup run, star striker Folarin Balogun has finally reclaimed his spotlight on the soccer stage.

Balogun captured the hearts and minds of Americans all around the U.S. this summer when he scored three goals in just four appearances on the sport’s grandest stage. The 25-year-old led the USMNT on a dreamy run that saw it achieve consecutive group stage wins for the first time since 1930, reign victorious in Group D with a match to spare and secure its first knockout round win in 24 years. Thanks to his savvy style of play and aggressive eye for the goal, Balogun quickly became a household name and the new face of the USMNT.

However, the new spotlight on Balogun soon proved unbearably bright. He was controversially flashed a red card in the round of 32 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina, a decision that sent the nation up in arms, but one that Balogun himself immediately accepted with composure. “It’s important to stay calm,” he said in the aftermath. “I never want to react out of anger and out of emotion. There’s still lots of people we’re inspiring, little kids, boys and girls who are watching. We have to show them the correct way to handle things, even when you think it’s unjust.”

But just over 24 hours before the USMNT’s round of 16 clash with European powerhouse Belgium, FIFA issued a monumental red card reversal for Balogun, thrusting the striker unwillingly into the middle of a global scandal that soon had ties to the White House and U.S. President Donald Trump and received scrutiny for nearly every competing nation’s football association. Although the decision made the USMNT’s star player now eligible for the bout with Belgium, he later professed that all the “outside noise” had affected him and his teammates during the eventual 4–1 thrashing.

Without any of his own doing, Balogun’s tournament success had been twisted into scandal, making him the central narrative at a tournament accused of FIFA’s corruption and politicization.

As if that incident alone hadn’t spun enough scandal, Balogun found himself back at the center of drama just two months later. Deadline Day of the summer transfer window began with the striker seemingly on his way to Everton; however, he unexpected failed his medical evaluation at the Premier League club, causing a domino effect for several transfer deals on hold across Europe mere hours before the window slammed shut. Although Everton put Balogun’s transfer back on the table at the last second, the AS Monaco player was ultimately spooked by the Toffees’ unexpected lack of confidence and opted not to sign a transfer deal. Balogun’s change of heart cost two other players their dream transfers and left a lasting effect ahead of the new European season.

Two global scandals in the span of two months as well as a minor leg injury, it’s no wonder Balogun kept a low profile this fall. He wasn’t a part of the USMNT’s September-October international camp last month and has made just five appearances in French Ligue 1 for Monaco, all off the bench.

But it was only a matter of time before the soccer sensation came back to the fore.

Balogun Opens 2026–27 Account

Folarin Balogun scored on Sunday. | Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Balogun scored his first goal on the new season on Sunday against Ligue 1 foe Paris FC, finding the back of the net just 20 minutes after taking the pitch at the start of the second half.

Tracking a driven cross into the opponent’s box, he split Paris’ center backs with his run and barreled into the goal mouth to redirect the ball into the back of the net. His finish, which brought Monaco within one of their hosts at Stade Jean Bouin, gave the visitors a jolt of life after the hour mark.

Although it proved to be Monaco’s lone goal in an eventual 3–1 loss, it was a monumental and long-overdue moment for Balogun, coming over two months into the 2026–27 season. And if Balogun has proven one thing over the past year, it’s that when he starts scoring, he cannot stop. He had 19 goals last season across all competitions, including a run of 11 goals in 11 matches from mid-February to early May.

Balogun may also return to Monaco’s starting lineup soon, currently battling last year’s understudy, Paris Brunner, for the position.

Will Pochettino Call Up Balogun?

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to name his November roster next week. | Alex Livesey/FIFA/Getty Images

USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino is expected to name his November roster in the coming days, ahead of the international camp’s Nov. 9 start date. A giant question mark is certainly scribbled next to Balogun’s name.

Pochettino opted to leave Balogun at home last month in light of the transfer saga and the “small issue in one of his legs,” and he could easily do the same this month in light of Balogun’s limited club minutes.

The striker has logged just 116 minutes in the new season, Sunday’s 45 being the most in any given game. He hasn’t had a domestic start May 17.

There is no doubt that Balogun is Pochettino’s top long-term option at striker; however, the Argentine boss may want his star forward to continue re-acclimating to the club game before bringing him back onto the international stage.

And if anything, Balogun’s absence last month proved how much depth the manager has at the No. 9 position. Teenage sensations Julian Hall and Justin Ellis made their senior debuts last camp and combined for five goals across the four friendlies, suggesting the Stars and Stripes are in perfectly capable hands, should Balogun need more time.