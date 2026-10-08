Mauricio Pochettino’s Seven Best USMNT Strikers for Long-Term Success—Ranked

The new era of the U.S. men’s national team is well underway, seeing a band of debutants and teenagers lead the team to four consecutive victories this fall and achieve a perfect record post-2026 World Cup.

Although the exciting summer tournament across North America feels like it just ended, it’s in fact already time to consider the next one. USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino certainly is, as is every other elite national team manager so as not to be left behind.

“The project is 2030,” Pochettino said last month. “That needs to be our aim.” He expressed the need to find “players that can be involved in that four-year process with the possibility to arrive to 2030 in the best condition.”

That logic led Pochettino to call upon a whopping 13 uncapped players and eight teenagers over the past three weeks, all of whom proved they can hang at the most senior level. Others showed they can dominate.

The USMNT’s otherwise dreamy run on home soil this summer ended in nightmare. The Argentine boss is expected to continue cycling through severals players in particular to find the perfect combination of talent come 2030, so that edition of the tournament won’t leave the same bitter aftertaste.

As Pochettino scours his ranks, here are the best long-term strikers at his disposal that are capable of leading the line at the 2030 World Cup.

7. Damion Downs

Damion Downs was called up this fall as a replacement for Ricardo Pepi. | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Damion Downs was called up this fall as a replacement for World Cup star Ricardo Pepi, who suffered a late injury. The St. Louis City striker, on loan from EFL Championship side Southampton, made his senior debut in June 2025 in a friendly against Switzerland, before serving as a reinforcement on the bench at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.



He is the definition of a fringe player, playing limited minutes in the subsequent September 2025 camp, before experiencing a year-long absence from the national team until this fall. He played just 19 minutes in the win against Chile.



What likely encourages Pochettino to keep Downs in his orbit is his size and age. The 6'4" 22-year-old has plenty of room for growth—perhaps not physically, but definitely in his game.

6. Haji Wright

Haji Wright was at the World Cup. | John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Haji Wright served as Pochettino’s third-string striker this summer, called up to the World Cup squad after a career-high 17 goals for Coventry City last season, which saw him finish third in the EFL Championship Golden Boot race and boost his side into the Premier League.



Although Wright played just two minutes at the World Cup, he likely would have earned a call-up this fall if he hadn’t suffered a “very serious” quad injury in late August, sidelining him for up to three months.



Wright’s club form in recent years cannot be denied, and the 28-year-old has somewhat translated that success to the international stage, scoring seven goals in 22 total caps. His age—and the influx of younger forwards—could dissuade Pochettino from including him in his long-term plans, though. Wright will be 32 years old in 2030.

5. Justin Ellis

Justin Ellis scored twice this fall. | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images

Nineteen-year-old Justin Ellis burst onto the scene this fall, scoring just four minutes into his senior debut in the USMNT’s 4–1 win over Peru. He then bagged the Stars and Stripes’ lone goal against Canada for a critical 1–0 victory to close out a perfect window. Across just 132 minutes in three matches, Ellis found the back of the net twice.



His young age and seamless transition to the senior international level are not the only factors that excite Pochettino about the American kid. The Orlando City striker has enjoyed the swiftest of rises this season, playing for the MLS side’s reserve team as recently as March. Less than seven months later, he is dazzling on his nation’s biggest stage.



It is clear Ellis is just getting started.

4. Patrick Agyemang

Patrick Agyemang missed the World Cup due to injury. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Patrick Agyemang is incredibly talented ... and equally unlucky.



The Derby County striker was firmly in contention for a World Cup roster spot after serving as the starter at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup and featuring in both of the USMNT’s preparatory March friendlies; however, he suffered a serious Achilles tendon injury in April in an EFL Championship match and had to be stretchered off the pitch. His exact return date is still unknown, but he is projected to be sidelined for nine total months, putting his full recovery at sometime in the new year.



Even despite missing the latter stages of last season, Agyemang still ended the club campaign with 10 goals and three assists. The 6'4" striker is just 25 years old, meaning his international career is far from over—only temporarily delayed.

3. Ricardo Pepi

Ricardo Pepi was a key part of the World Cup. | Sarah Stier/FIFA/Getty Images

The second-string World Cup striker featured in all five of the USMNT’s matches this summer, serving as a key reinforcer for starter Folarin Balogun. He even teamed up with Balogun in the win against Australia, forming a dual-striker system from the opening whistle that successfully unraveled the Socceroos’ low block and propelled the Stars and Stripes to the Group D triumph.



Buzzing off the World Cup, Pepi entered the new club season with vigor, scoring three goals across the first five regular season matches for Dutch Eredivisie powerhouse PSV Eindhoven. His success, which followed up a 16-goal campaign in the Dutch league last season, earned him a call up this fall from Pochettino. He was the only forward from the World Cup team to be included.



What was expected to be Pepi’s big opportunity to establish himself as the team’s new starter was soon derailed, though. The 23-year-old suffered an injury just days before the international window, forcing Pochettino to name a replacement. Pepi is expected to return to the pitch later this month, where he will hope to continue his run of form. He is incredibly young and is anticipated to have a long future with the national team.

2. Julian Hall

Julian Hall stunned this fall. | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images

The 18-year-old wonderkid dominated in his debut camp this fall and made a ton of history in the process. The crazy part is that he has so much time to develop. By 2030, Julian Hall could be a prolific striker, both for club ands country.



The Red Bull New York star scored three goals, becoming just the third USMNT player in history to score in each of his first three caps and the first in over 20 years. He became the youngest USMNT player to score in back-to-back games and the youngest player ever since Brazilian legend Pelé to score in each of his first three caps. Simply unbelievable.



Hall took no time to adjust to the bright lights of the senior stage, also adding an assist in his debut against Peru and playing an integral role in the opening finish in the subsequent victory over Chile. He was involved in every facet of the attack and showed skills beyond his years, especially when it came to towing the line of opposing defenses.



The teenager has enjoyed a breakout season with the Red Bulls, racking up 10 goals and three assists, all while earning a new record-breaking contract. The sky is the limit for the American kid.

1. Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun is Pochettino’s main man. | Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Even though he wasn’t included in Pochettino’s fall camp, Folarin Balogun will be incredibly hard to dethrone.



The 25-year-old was the face of the USMNT at the World Cup this summer, capturing the hearts of Americans nationwide after scoring three goals in just four matches on the global stage. He played a major part in the Stars and Stripes’ group stage success and first knockout round victory in 24 years.



Balogun was soon bombarded with scandal, though, after receiving a controversial red card in the round of 32 that was even more controversially suspended after the fact. The status of Balogun’s availability remained at the forefront of the world’s minds and somehow even involved the likes of U.S. President Donald Trump. Although the debacle detracted from Balogun’s huge contributions on the pitch, it nonetheless emphasized just how important he is to the heart of the team.



He has since been engulfed in even more unwanted controversy, part of the reason he missed Pochettino’s camp this fall. There is no doubt that he will return with even greater strength soon enough and reclaim his place atop the pyramid.

RANK YOUR BEST USMNT STRIKERS

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