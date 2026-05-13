‘My One Red Line’—Former Barcelona Star Open to Managing Real Madrid

Former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fàbregas is one of the most promising young managers in world soccer, but despite his Blaugrana past, he refused to close the door on the possibility of one day managing bitter rivals Real Madrid.

The La Masia graduate continues to steal headlines for the job he’s done at Como in Serie A, leading the charge towards European competition qualification for the first time in club history in 2025–26.

His stellar work for Como has put him on the radar of some of the biggest managerial openings in Europe. In an interview with Partidazo de COPE, Fàbregas was asked if managing Real Madrid would be crossing a “red line,” to which the former star midfielder answered with the “only red line” he’ll never cross.

“No [Real Madrid’s job isn’t crossing a redline],” Fàbregas said. “I think the red line is, for example—and this I’ve know from the start—is that I wouldn’t want to be an assistant coach. I don’t think that’s a context for me. One thing that’s clear for me is that I want to be a first team manager.

“The other thing [managing Real Madrid], I’ve never thought about it, nor considered it, nor had time for anything.”

Fabregas ‘Unlikely’ To Leave Como This Summer

Fàbregas led Como to European soccer. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Only two years after returning to Serie A for the first time in over two decades, Como are guaranteed to feature in the UEFA Conference League at worst next season, with the club still alive in the race for Champions League qualification.

Fàbregas is the architect of Como’s incredible rise, and recently he was recognized with the Enzo Bearzot award as the best manager of the season in Serie A. The Spaniard then spoke about his desire to remain in Como upon receiving the award.

“It’s unlikely, sincerely [leaving Como],” Fabregas said. “Again, you never know. I’m very happy at Como, I hope to stay at Como.

“I’m very tied to this project, to this city and everything we’re doing. I’m very happy. I hope the club and the people of Como are happy with me, hopefully we stay together for a long time.”

Fàbregas is also a Como shareholder, so he’s very much immersed in the club’s present and future. If he’s ever going to make a shock move to Real Madrid, it would likely be at some point down the line.

For now, though, he’s more interested in trying to keep a specific player form joining Los Blancos.

Fabregas Wants Nico Paz to Wait One More Year for Madrid Return

Nico Paz is a star in the making. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Nico Paz has become the biggest difference-maker for Fábregas since he joined Como from Real Madrid in the summer of 2024. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has 18 goal contributions in Serie A this season and his strong performances will likely merit a debut World Cup appearance with Argentina in a matter of weeks.

Although Paz’s transfer was permanent, Real Madrid still have a bargain $10.4 million (€9 million) buy-back clause, and it’s been widely reported that Los Blancos plan to trigger that option this summer. Fàbregas, though, told COPE what his dream scenario would be.

“For his development, me knowing him because I see him every day, I think one more year here [at Como] would do him good,” Fàbregas declared. “We haven’t talked about the future yet, because there’s a lot at stake in these last few games.

“We haven’t made a decision, or at least we haven’t been heard anything from Real Madrid’s part nor from the player’s part. We’re very relaxed, because he’s a humble kid, with a very relaxed family. I think he’ll make the right decision.”

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