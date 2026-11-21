Barcelona have reportedly all but ruled out a pursuit of Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez in their search for a center back this January.

The Catalans prioritized signing midfield and attacking reinforcements this summer, ignoring their glaring weak spot in central defense. A slew of injuries at the back have made it all the more clear how much Hansi Flick needs an additional center back in his ranks, especially after Frenkie de Jong was forced to partner Pau Cubarsí before the November international break.

It’s no secret a veteran, left-footed defender is Barcelona’s top priority once the winter transfer window opens. The club has been linked with a number of names across Europe, including Martínez. The Argentine is in the final year of his contract at United and likely sealed his exit when he took public aim at technical director Jason Wilcox back in October.

But Barcelona have seemingly moved on from any interest in Martínez. Soccer agent Pedro Bravo revealed on El Chiringuito the defending Spanish champions do not think the 28-year-old fits in their plans.

Bravo tells of a phone call he had with Barcelona sporting director Deco. “He’s a good player, but we don’t like him,” Deco said of Martínez, via SPORT. “He doesn’t fit in.”

Catalonia would have been a desirable landing spot for Martínez. Barcelona have won five trophies in two seasons under Flick, and they look like one quality center back away from finally getting over their Champions League demons.

But Martínez seemingly needs to find another escape route out of Manchester.

Barcelona’s Center Back ‘Shortlist’ Revealed

Alessandro Bastoni remains linked with Barcelona. | Mattia Ozbot/Inter/Getty Images

Even without Martínez on the table, Barcelona still have a list of intriguing options to pursue this January. According to SPORT, the Catalans are still chasing after Inter Milan center back Alessandro Bastoni.

The Italian defender was heavily linked with Flick’s side over the summer, but nothing came to fruition, especially after Barcelona broke the bank to sign Rodri. Bastoni is now thought to be engaged in extension talks with Inter, but a lack of progress offers hope to the defending Spanish champions.

The Spanish outlet also claims Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck is a potential target. Real Madrid were also previously interested in the German’s services, but any talks halted when he signed an extension through 2031. The deal reportedly comes with a release clause for a select group of clubs, though, which could play in Barcelona’s favor.

Stuttgart center back Finn Jeltsch, 20, and 18-year-old Twente defender Ruud Nijstad are also named in the report, but both options are likely younger and less experienced than Flick would want.

How Alejandro Balde Fits Into Barcelona’s Winter Plans

Alejandro Balde could be on his way out of Catalonia this winter. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

To bring in a big-name center back this January, Barcelona must facilitate at least one major sale. The obvious player on the chopping block is Alejandro Balde.

The left back was linked with a move to Manchester United over the summer, but he opted to remain at his boyhood club. Flick quickly lost faith in Balde, though, and soon trusted La Masia graduate Xavi Espart over the player once billed as Jordi Alba’s long-term successor.

Even amid a defensive injury crisis, Flick played De Jong in defense over Balde, who has logged just 124 minutes across all competitions this season. As a result, the 23-year-old fullback is expected to explore a transfer this winter.

United could once again come knocking, and the Red Devils’ desperation could play right into Barcelona’s favor. Since Balde is a La Masia graduate himself, any fee collected for the left back is pure profit—and could in turn be used to bring in a defensive reinforcement.