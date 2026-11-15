Four Changes Mauricio Pochettino Could Immediately Make for Man Utd Debut

Mauricio Pochettino is the next man up for Manchester United after the Red Devils parted ways with Michael Carrick, landing the manager over whom the club has spent a decade locked in a will they, won’t they saga.

It felt like Carrick was in purgatory for weeks, and plenty have rightfully lamented the club’s treatment of an understated modern-day legend, given his on-pitch contributions during Sir Alex Ferguson’s glory years.

United had the chance to appoint the Argentine at four different junctures. In 2026, some believe Poch to be beyond his best, with United’s hiring typical of the club’s misguided approach. Still, there’s no reason why Red Devils supporters can’t at least be excited about the prospect of the Argentine, whose brand of soccer has historically inspired.

There has to be a culture change for Man Utd to escape their all-too-familiar cycle, but that’s a multi-year process involving the hierarchy. Once Pochettino arrives at Carrington, his sole focus must be Liverpool at Anfield. Given that he’s taking charge of the USMNT’s Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal against Haiti, he’ll have just a few days to prepare for the trip to Merseyside.

Here are four changes Man Utd’s new manager could immediately make on debut.

Ditch Diogo Dalot

A symbol of Man Utd's plight. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Diogo Dalot has played 260 times for Manchester United.

You cannot question the Portuguese’s effort. He’s certainly never one who’s downed tools when the going’s got tough. There have spells of competence, and his versatility is appreciated, but it’s quite remarkable how he’s been able to garner the faith of multiple Man Utd managers.

Dalot’s a utility man, and a serviceable one at best. Few could highlight with any certainty what exactly he’s good at.

Dalot was thrust into an awkward spot toward the end of Carrick’s reign, with Luke Shaw’s injury forcing him into a high-and-wide role down the left that left him hopelessly exposed to the counterattack. He gave away a penalty last time out against Aston Villa, and was harshly booed when his number was called midway through the second half.

He could be useful for Pochettino, who may be tempted to invert him from a wide position, but it’s time for Dalot to play a specialist role, especially if the Red Devils are getting healthier at fullback. Patrick Dorgu has to be the move at left back if Luke Shaw isn't ready to return.

Trust Shea Lacey

Pochettino has historically trusted youth. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Pochettino’s USMNT tenure will be looked upon much more favorably if the Stars and Stripes, buoyed by the Argentine’s autumnal revolution, surge off the back of a promising World Cup.

Poch’s parting gift to American soccer was an emboldening of the country’s finest young talents, including teenage sensation Cavan Sullivan and goalscorer Julian Hall.

The Argentine has long been revered for the trust he places in youth. It was Shaw at Southampton who benefitted from Pochettino’s arrival, then a group of Spurs youngsters who coalesced to embark on the most exciting era in the club’s modern history.

Man Utd have a proud tradition of bringing through academy players, very famously in living memory with the Class of ‘92. Kobbie Mainoo is the latest success story, and there are now high hopes for 19-year-old Shea Lacey.

Lacey has been limited to cameos in recent weeks, yet the teenager helped Man Utd turn the tide in Carrick’s penultimate game in charge against Roma. Lacey is not a physical phenomenon, but he’s a technically gifted creator with an impish knack for bypassing defenders.

He’s been in fine form for England’s U20s during the break, and the spark he’s supplied off the bench as of late means no Man Utd supporter would begrudge Pochettino if he threw him into the fire at Anfield. Ultimately, it’s the Red Devils young stars who’ll help the Argentine’s high-octane style successfully manifest on-field.

Employ Runners

Marcus Rashford is hopeful of being fit for the trip to Liverpool. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Pochettino's very best teams were ruthless pressers who thrived in transition. Between 2015 and 2018, Tottenham ranked fourth in the Premier League with 801 high turnovers and second with 53 fast breaks. Spurs also sat second with a 9.0 PPDA (passes per defensive action, a measure of pressing intensity).

Unfortunately, this Man Utd team currently isn’t built to play the Pochettino way. The Argentine will hope to evolve the Red Devils into an iteration comparable to his Spurs team during their pomp, but will be forced to adjust at the start of his reign.

Man Utd don’t run, but that might not be such a bad thing at Anfield. Of course, the visitors must ensure they’re not overrun and physically outmatched, otherwise they will succumb to a beating. However, there’s scope for Pochettino to embrace a style that’s generally gotten the best out of the Red Devils since Ferguson left town.

United must play through their runners against Liverpool, targeting the hosts on the counterattack. Andoni Iraola is a facilitator of chaos, and the Reds are vulnerable in defensive transition. They’ve conceded a pair of ‘fast break’ goals this season, with only Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace conceding more, per Opta. Soaking up pressure in a 4-4-2 mid block contradicts Pochettino’s overriding philosophy (“We need to be protagonists and always press high”), but it may be necessary. It would allow Bruno Fernandes to feed a galloping group of forwards against a Liverpool team all too keen to commit bodies forward.

Bryan Mbeumo is an excellent player in transition, and there’s every chance Marcus Rashford returns from injury, too. Pochettino has plenty of speed and savvy to work with.

Formation Flexibility

Pochettino was adaptable during his time in charge of the USMNT. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Pochettino has generally been a 4-2-3-1 guy. His outstanding Tottenham team was bereft of width in attack, with the triumvirate behind Harry Kane working in close proximity to combine between the lines and aid their counterpressing. Width was supplied by fullbacks Kyle Walker and Danny Rose.

He doesn’t have the personnel to adopt such an approach at Anfield, and although Poch has shown signs of evolution at Chelsea and with the USMNT by moving with the times and introducing inverted fullbacks, there may be an opportunity for the new manager to change tack completely.

He’s successfully operated with a back three before, doing so in North London and with the USMNT. That could be an option here, given United’s center back availability and issues at fullback. Dorgu and Amad may perform wingback roles, and Fernandes could have the freedom to roam from behind a pair of runners in attack, potentially Rashford and Cunha.

An extra center back could help the glaring midfield issue, with one having the license to cause a bit of havoc when they step out. The engine room is a big problem for the new manager without Carlos Baleba, as United are otherwise bereft of legs.

That’s why a deeper block at Anfield suits the visitors, even if Mainoo and Youri Tielemans leave plenty to be desired defensively. They would be severely overrun if they sought to win back possession high up the pitch.