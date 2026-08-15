Four Deals Barcelona Must Get Done After Ferran Torres Transfer

Barcelona have officially bid farewell to Ferran Torres, a move that could potentially trigger a ripplie effect through Hansi Flick’s squad.

After scoring the World Cup-winning goal for Spain, Torres secured a move to defending French and European champions Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth around $57.9 million (€50 million). The transfer came after the Catalans failed to offer the striker a contract extension despite their desperate need for firepower up top.

The departure made some noise during a rather quiet spell for Barcelona during the summer transfer window. So far, the club has only signed Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi, along with youngsters Jesse Bisiwu and Hamza Abdelkarim. There’s also been a rather short list of minimally profitable outgoings before Torres’s PSG switch.

The clock is quickly ticking down to the club’s La Liga opener against Elche next weekend, as well as the end of the transfer window just nine days later. There’s still some moves Barcelona need to get over the line before Deadline Day if they want to truly challenge for the Champions League title.

Sign Rodri

Rodri has chosen the Camp Nou as his new home. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

First and foremost, Barcelona need to get Rodri to Catalonia. They already saw two bids for the midfielder rejected by Manchester City, and reportedly submitted a third offer in the region of $81 million (£60 million) to try and secure his services.

Rodri was originally linked with a move to Real Madrid, but the 30-year-old changed his allegiance to Barcelona, where he could play alongside a plethora of fellow Spanish World Cup winners, including Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Dani Olmo and Pau Cubarsí. The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner is thought to have already agreed to personal terms with the defending Spanish champions.

Yet negotiations are proving to take longer than anticipated, so much so that Rodri had to return to Manchester and join up with City ahead of their Community Shield clash with Arsenal on Sunday.

Barcelona still have too many pressing matters to focus all their efforts on signing Rodri, so the sooner the club can get the Spaniard to the Camp Nou, the better.

Find a Lewandowski, Torres Replacement

Julián Alvarez previously requested a transfer from Atlético Madrid. | Alex Caparros/UEFA/Getty Images

What are the aforementioned pressing matters? Signing a striker. Barcelona said goodbye to Robert Lewandowski at the end of the 2025–26 season, allowing the aging Pole to leave as a free agent and join MLS side Chicago Fire.

Torres was in line to potentially take over Lewandowski’s starting job—he already somewhat had last season—but he now is off in Paris. Flick is suddenly left without a natural, first-team center forward ... and the season starts next week.

There are ways for the German boss to patch the hole up top, likely deploying either Gordon or Adeyemi as a center forward. But that is hardly a long-term solution for a club desperate to finally win its first Champions League title in over a decade.

Julián Alvarez remains the dream replacement, but the Argentine is finding it nearly impossible to break his six-year Atlético Madrid contract despite his public pleas to leave. Barcelona are no doubt holding out hope for the striker, but they need to face reality soon.

Recent reports claim the Catalans are considering Sporting CP’s Luis Suárez as a potential alternative. They have also been linked with former Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku. Either candidate is nowhere near as enticing as Alvarez, but Barcelona are running out of options.

Sign Joao Cancelo

João Cancelo starred for Barcelona in the second half of last term. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

João Cancelo was one of the surprises of 2025–26 for Barcelona. The Catalans signed the former Manchester City star on loan during the winter transfer window and he instantly made them better, displacing Alejandro Balde on the left flank and also filling in at times for Jules Koundé on the right.

It was a forgone conclusion that Barcelona would sign Cancelo this summer, permanently prying him away from Al Hilal. Yet negotiations have been at a standstill for quite some time, with the Saudi Pro League side reportedly upping their asking price to $17.4 million (€15 million) for the Portugal international.

The defending Spanish champions are unwilling to pay such a fee for the 32-year-old, extending the stalemate between the two clubs. Cancelo has since had to rejoin up with Al Hilal, but he was left out of Simone Inzaghi’s squad for the team’s league opener, perhaps an indication of an impending move.

Cash in on La Masia Graduates

Marc Casadó played a limited role last term. | Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

For a club seemingly in constant financial peril, raking in some cash is always a priority for Barcelona. They already snatched a hefty sum for Torres, their largest outgoing sale since Ousmane Dembélé joined PSG ahead of the 2023–24 season, and there is still potentially more cash on the table.

Marc Casadó is in line for an exit before the transfer window closes. The La Masia product has taken a dive down Flick’s midfield pecking order, and the potential arrival of Rodri only limits his chances further.

Al Hilal are thought to be leading the race for Casadó’s signature. The 22-year-old, who never fully recovered his place in the team after suffering a serious knee injury, did not travel with Barcelona to Italy or Switzerland for preseason clashes, seemingly waiting to start the next chapter of his young career elsewhere.

Héctor Fort is also inching toward an exit. The right back already spent last season on loan with Elche and will once again have no place in Flick’s squad once Cancelo expectedly extends his stay in Catalonia.

Fort has been linked with Everton and Borussia Dortmund, and it seems like only a matter of time before a European club puts its faith in the talented 20-year-old.