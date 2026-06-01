The Four Key Points of Arne Slot’s Emotional Liverpool Farewell Letter

Arne Slot insisted he leaves with nothing but pride after a two-year spell spent getting Liverpool “back where it belongs” among Europe’s elite.

Slot was fired on Saturday after an internal review of what was a miserable season for Liverpool, whose Premier League title defense saw them tumble down to fifth amid a long list of bitterly disappointing performances.

He issued a short statement in the immediate aftermath of his Anfield exit, but Slot has now released a lengthy letter through the Liverpool ECHO to bid farewell to the club.

Title Triumph

Slot inspired a famous 20th title. | IMAGO/NurPhoto

Slot arrived at Liverpool two years ago with low expectations, backed to steer a Jürgen Klopp-less Reds outfit through a handful of transitional years while they adjusted to such a seismic change. As the Dutchman, himself, has admitted, winning the Premier League title in his first season perhaps distorted perception of the challenge he faced.

“You walk out under that famous sign in the Anfield tunnel, and you feel a mix of emotions,” he began. “Responsibility, of course. To this club’s great history. Expectation, naturally. To honor the legacy that, for 134 years, has made Liverpool FC one of the biggest clubs in world football.

“And determination. To compete. To win. To bring success to an Anfield crowd so renowned across the globe.

“That all of those emotions would culminate in a Premier League title after just 12 months was beyond special. It was not only a trophy, but a reward for the hard work, sacrifice and commitment shown by so many people throughout the club.

“It was made even more meaningful because you got to enjoy it with us. Singing our songs, cheering the goals. And on the day we lifted the trophy, you were there. Lining the streets outside the stadium, filling Anfield in anticipation.”

A City United

The death of Diogo Jota sent shockwaves around the world. | IMAGO/Propaganda Photo

Liverpool’s last Premier League title triumph, in 2019–20, was celebrated under a cloud of misery as the COVID-19 pandemic not only destroyed lives across the world but, closer to home, meant fans could not go out and celebrate victory.

“Having had much of that taken from you in 2020, it was never lost on me how much it mattered that you were part of it all,” Slot said of the belated celebrations. “Seeing you come together in your hundreds of thousands on the streets of Liverpool for the title celebrations only reinforced that idea.”

Unfortunately, Liverpool’s jubilation soon turned to tragedy when a car drove directly into the crowds, injuring over 130 people.

“What followed on Water Street later that day was shocking and my thoughts remain with all of those affected,” Slot reflected. “I was privileged to witness first-hand your spirit of compassion and unity.

“It is a spirit that has carried this city through difficult moments before, and one that I hope will help bring the justice and accountability so many have campaigned for over many years.”

The heartbreak continued for Liverpool as beloved forward Diogo Jota passed away in a car accident on his journey to report for preseason training.

“That only weeks after celebrating together we would lose Diogo is indescribable,” Slot admitted. “More than anything, I want to remember a teammate, a friend and an incredible human being who touched the lives of thousands of you every time he wore this club’s famous crest.

“In one of the most difficult moments this club has faced, the love, compassion and support shown by the Liverpool family was extraordinary. As I leave this club, it would be remiss of me not to say that the way you honoured Diogo and stood together in his memory will stay with me forever.

“The connection we share goes beyond football, beyond European nights under the Anfield lights or the sound of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ being sung from The Kop.”

Giving Thanks

Slot was in a grateful mood. | IMAGO/Propaganda Photo

“You made me feel welcome from the start and helped me on the path,” Slot continued. “That is something I cherish.

“Of course, it is important to say thank you.

“To the players who wore the badge with pride while representing this club across the world. To the staff—not only those on the training ground—but those behind the scenes, whether maintaining the pitches at Anfield or working in the canteen at the training ground.

“To the club hierarchy and ownership for your trust and direction. To the legends who supported me and impressed upon me the importance of The Liverpool Way.

“It has been a pleasure working with you all.”

Slot’s tenure may have ended in disappointment, with many supporters—and reports suggest even some players—losing faith in the Dutchman’s abilities. There can, however, be no denying the fact Slot will forever be the manager that led Liverpool to their joint-record 20th Premier League triumph.

“Liverpool’s 20th league title belongs to all of us and it will remain an important chapter in its history,” he added. “For that we should all be proud.

“This club will always judge itself by the biggest honors. That is how it should be.

“But I also leave knowing the club is exactly where it belongs: amongst Europe’s elite. Securing Champions League football was an important responsibility and one that ensures Liverpool can continue competing at the highest level next season and beyond.”

What the Future Holds

Andy Robertson (left) and Mohamed Salah (right) have both departed as well. | IMAGO/Propaganda Photo

Slot’s departure leaves Liverpool once again facing the transition that appeared so daunting upon Klopp’s exit two years ago—perhaps even scarier following the departures of Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konaté.

Liverpool may have qualified for the Champions League this season, but a return of just 60 points from 38 games matches the lows of the 2015–16 season, Klopp’s first in charge, which yielded an eighth-place finish.

Immediate improvement is clearly needed, and Slot is confident the Reds will make that jump again soon.

“I leave with complete confidence in what lies ahead,” Slot stressed. “The players who have given so much to this club, who have upheld its values and helped create so many unforgettable moments, have built foundations that will endure.

“At the same time, a new generation is emerging, ready to write its own story and embrace the responsibility that comes with wearing this shirt.

“Change is part of football, but I know that this club will continue to make its people proud.

“When I first stood beneath that sign in the Anfield tunnel, I knew what this club demanded. I leave knowing we never stopped striving for it.”

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