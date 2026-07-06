Four Players Who Could Follow Leandro Trossard Out of Arsenal

For the first time in 22 long years, Arsenal have entered the summer transfer window as the Premier League champions.

After three consecutive second-place finishes, there was a sense that Mikel Arteta’s project would never ascend beyond the threshold of ’almost.’ However, the Gunners finally got over the line in 2025–26, and now Arteta is seeking to evolve.

Stagnation and decline are ever so easy to drift into at the highest level, although Liverpool proved last year that chucking a record-breaking sum on shiny new toys doesn’t guarantee the desired evolution off the back of tremendous success.

Arsenal are in a strong position financially and are reportedly plotting ambitious moves for the likes of Morgan Rogers and Bradley Barcola. The club will also seek to freshen things up by not merely handing Arteta new tools but parting ways with stalwarts when the time is right.

Leandro Trossard is set to be the first notable exit from Arsenal this summer, and here are four more Gunners who could follow the Belgian out of north London—discounting the likes of Reiss Nelson and Fabio Vieira, who were on loan last season and almost guaranteed to move on.

1. Ben White

An injury meant White missed out on the World Cup. | Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Ben White is on the long list of Arsenal players who’ve risen with Arteta in north London. The defender joined the club in 2021 and has seen the Gunners ascend from top-four hopefuls into Premier League champions within five years.



While nonchalant and often disparaging of his profession, White is a fan favorite at the Emirates Stadium, and many supporters would find it hard to move on from the Englishman.



White has had his injury woes, and his latest setback, a knee issue suffered in May, cost him a chance of making Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup roster. He impressed when filling in for Jurriën Timber down the stretch, with the Dutchman firmly cementing himself as Arsenal’s first-choice right back after recovering from a long-term knee injury.



There had been an expectation that this summer would be the right time to sell White, given that his contract expires in two years. However, his knee ligament issue has complicated things amid reported interest from Everton.



Arsenal may have to retain White for another year, which would hardly be a disaster.

2. Christian Nørgaard

The Dane could last just a year in north London. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Longtime Brentford midfielder was signed for a relatively small fee ($20 million, £15 million) last July, and was expected to provide reliable cover for another new arrival, Martín Zubimendi, at the base of midfield.



Nørgaard boasted ample Premier League experience and had emerged as one of the Bees’ most consistent performers over several years while compatriot Thomas Frank was leading the charge.



However, Nørgaard failed to garner the faith of Arteta in year one. He played 20 times in all competitions, but barely featured in the Premier League, notching just 106 minutes of action in the top flight.



The Dane seldom looked out of place when he did take to the field; Arteta just didn’t fancy him and, at 32, he’s unlikely to develop to the point where he’ll be trusted by the Arsenal boss.



The Gunners could also aim to recoup some of the £15 million he cost by selling him sooner rather than later.

3. Gabriel Jesus

Jesus became a five-time Premier League champion in May. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

This is a five-time Premier League champion we’re talking about here!



There was a time when it looked like Gabriel Jesus would almost single-handedly inspire Arsenal to the league title. His first few months at the club were nothing short of electric, but his Gunners career has faltered ever since he suffered a knee injury at the 2022 World Cup.



While Jesus didn’t play a major role last season, this was a moment he deserved. He was ever so important in hastening Arteta’s project by aiding the culture shift.



Now is the right time to move on.



Arsenal reportedly value the 29-year-old at $27.7 million (£20 million), with a few Italian clubs lurking. A return to Palmeiras in Brazil is also on the cards.

4. Martin Ødegaard

Selling Ødegaard would be a stunner. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

This would be a statement of intent from the Gunners, and the clearest sign that they’re not resting on their laurels.



Martin Ødegaard was once the Premier League’s silkiest playmaker with a decisive touch. His 2022–23 campaign was magnificent. However, Arsenal’s captain has since struggled to inspire with his on-field efforts, often performing without the conviction of his Arsenal pomp.



Injuries didn’t help last season, and he started just 23 games as a result. Overall, there have been signs of Arsenal moving beyond their captain, with many wanting an alternate skipper in place for 2026–27.



Ødegaard just isn’t the player he was three seasons ago. Arsenal have proven that they can win without him, and should they receive a respectable offer this summer, they’d be wise to consider it.



The Galatasaray rumors are believed to be wide of the mark, but other suitors should emerge on the continent if it becomes clear that Arsenal would potentially be willing to sell Ødegaard.

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