‘Agreed’—Arsenal Set to Bank Healthy Transfer Fee for Expendable Winger

Arsenal’s planned refresh of a title-winning squad is best served striking while the iron is hot, but to upgrade now also requires clearing out players who have loyally served their purpose. Leandro Trossard ticks that box and Beşiktaş have reportedly “agreed” a transfer for the Belgian winger.

Trossard made 50 appearances last season as the Gunners won the Premier League and reached the Champions League final. But his departure, or alternatively that of fellow left winger Gabriel Martinelli, had felt increasingly likely to make way for a replacement that is better and/or younger.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal will sell Trossard for £17.1 million ($22.9 million). The vast majority is a guaranteed fee, but £1.7 million ($2.3 million) of that takes the form of conditional add-ons. The Gunners won’t recoup the £27 million sum spent on the player in January 2023, but it represents a welcome fee for someone who contributed what he has ahead of his 32nd birthday.

Trossard, who is part of Belgium’s World Cup squad that faces the U.S. men’s national team on Monday for a place in the quarterfinals, is said to be in the process of finalizing personal terms. He had been earning around £4.7 million ($6.3 million) per season until signing a new contract last summer that included a “significant” pay rise but was not an extension on previous terms until 2027.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion star is set to be paid £7.7 million ($10.3 million) each year in Türkiye, which could be in line with his Arsenal contract following the salary bump.

Arsenal Make Room for New Winger

Morgan Rogers would be the dream new recruit. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Moving Trossard on has an obvious endgame. If Arsenal want to build on winning the Premier League title—a first in 22 years—create a dynasty and finally win the Champions League, it will take better players who can make a consistent difference at the highest level.

The dream acquisitions would be Bradley Barcola, pushed to the fringes at Paris Saint-Germain, or Morgan Rogers, the jewel in Aston Villa’s crown.

Recent reports suggest Villa will ask £130 million ($173.6 million) for Rogers, likely influenced by Elliot Anderson’s £116 million ($154.9 million) market-breaking transfer to Manchester City. Barcola ought to be cheaper because PSG have demonstrated he isn’t part of their strongest XI, but the reigning European champions are reported to believe the Frenchman is worth more than Anderson.

Rafael Leão would be a more cost-effective choice because estimates for the AC Milan man start at £51 million ($68.1 million). The Portugal international, who turned 27 last month, isn’t a long-term investment in the same way, but reminded everyone of his quality with a stunning assist in his country’s World Cup win over Croatia on Friday.

Then there is Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United forward is believed to be prioritizing a move abroad if he does leave Old Trafford and a move to north London would also entail the Red Devils potentially helping a rival. But the idea is reminiscent of the surprise sale of Danny Welbeck to the Gunners in 2014.

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