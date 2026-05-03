Four Takeaways From Mohamed Salah’s Blockbuster Interview With Steven Gerrard

Mohamed Salah chooses his words incredibly carefully. This selective approach to media work throughout his storied Liverpool career makes the comments that he does release to the public all the more emphatic.

Salah delivered one of the most incendiary interviews of the modern era back in December when he unleashed weeks of pent-up frustration in a wildly entertaining seven-and-a-half minutes.

The fury of that tirade against Arne Slot and Liverpool’s powerbrokers has since subsided and his interview with fellow club icon Steven Gerrard for TNT Sports this week was more circumspect. Yet, it was no less enlightening.

Gerrard’s Transfer Talks With Salah

Steven Gerrard was instrumental in Salah’s exit. | Ben Roberts/Danehouse/Getty Images

One of the most telling insights from the chat between Gerrard and Salah was the revelation of a separate, private discussion they had back in January. While speculation was rife of a winter exit for the demonstrably unhappy forward during his public feud with Slot, Gerrard had dinner at the forward’s home to warn him off a hasty departure through the “back or side door.”

“People didn’t know you came to my house, we had a good conversation,” Salah revealed, inspiring a bashful smirk from Gerrard. “You said your opinion and I really appreciate it. I am glad I am leaving now through the big door.

“That is something you mentioned to me, just leave on your terms, I still remember those words. I am happy about it. Everything that is going on this season makes me think, ‘No it’s time to go.’”

‘A Lot of Good Options’—Salah Teases Future Plans

Mohamed Salah is set to return from injury before the end of the season. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

When pushed on what the future would hold away from Liverpool, Salah admitted that he still had not yet made up his mind. The only thing the 33-year-old was certain of was his ability to keep playing at the top level.

“Honestly physically I feel I have a lot to give,” he shrugged, revealing that he has taken to teasing his Egypt teammates about out-running them while away on international duty. “I played many games this season. I haven’t decided what I am going to do yet, I have a lot of good options. Physically I feel fine, I feel what I did over the years paid off, I feel good.”

Salah’s desire to banish concerns over his fitness was clear. “I feel good, body wise I feel all right,” he insisted.

“I didn’t become old overnight.”

“Last season I had this incredible season, I think I have a lot to give and I will see what is the best for me.”

Salah has a long list of suitors. The riches of Saudi Arabia are balanced by the modern appeal of MLS, although it remains to be seen whether a side within the European elite shares Salah’s lofty opinion of his own physical capabilities.

Salah Provides Updated Injury Return Date

Mohamed Salah was withdrawn injured against Crystal Palace. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

One of the key storylines running throughout Salah’s Merseyside farewell has been his availability. The explosive forward damaged his hamstring at the end of April, giving way to concerns that his Liverpool career had been brought to a premature end.

Gerrard pushed the forward on his potential involvement against Brentford on the final weekend of the season. “Yeah, yeah, for sure,” Salah quickly replied, bemused by the prospect that he would miss the fixture.

“The injury is fine,” he explained. “Probably it will be before that.”

While he was ruled out of the trip to Manchester United’s Old Trafford and the visit of his former club Chelsea may also prove too soon, Salah has opened up the possibility of a meeting with Aston Villa in Birmingham later this month.

Liverpool’s Remaining Fixtures

Date Opponent Venue Sunday, May 3 Man Utd Old Trafford Saturday, May 9 Chelsea Anfield Sunday, May 17 Aston Villa Villa Park Sunday, May 24 Brentford Anfield

Little Bit of Needle Still Exists

Mohamed Salah’s time at Liverpool is coming to a close. | Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

While this was a public exchange conducted in good spirits, Salah did drop in a few gentle jabs.

After being played a heartfelt message from Jürgen Klopp, Salah was more interested in point-scoring.

“I was so happy last year that I win the Premier League,” the top-flight champion smiled, “then I can tell him that, ‘I have two Premier Leagues and you have one.’”

There is clearly no real animosity between the two Liverpool icons. But it also appears that Salah hasn’t forgotten the tension with Klopp which formed during the German’s final weeks at the Liverpool helm after dropping his star forward to the bench. Slot also found out this season how much displeasure the club’s perennial top scorer takes from being left on the sidelines. Salah just about refrained from aiming a swipe at his current coach.

“The season was tough for all of us,” Salah reflected. “I don’t want to say much.” That still said a lot.

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