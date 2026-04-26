Mohamed Salah Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Outgoing Liverpool Legend

Arne Slot refused to offer any firm diagnosis on the severity of Mohamed Salah’s concerning muscular injury, although the Liverpool boss did predict that the supreme professional would require the “minimum time” to recover.

Salah’s final act on the Anfield turf may very well have been to applaud all four sides of the ground while making his way over the sideline. The club’s third all-time top scorer pulled up against Crystal Palace after attempting a backheel shortly before the hour mark. There was a wry smile on Salah’s face as he clutched the back of his left leg which gave way to more of a circumspect look by the time he had left the field.

Every player picking up a fitness issue at this stage of a World Cup year is going to fret. Yet for Salah, there is also the added dimension of this being his final season at Liverpool.

What Injury Does Mohamed Salah Have?

Mohamed Salah (right) limped off injured. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Salah made it clear that he had damaged his left hamstring after sinking to the turf. The durable forward went more than two years between muscular injuries before pulling up with a problem back in March. Now he is staring down the barrel of successive layoffs over a matter weeks.

As Slot has been at pains to point out, Salah’s injury record is the result of a remarkable work ethic and almost maniacal devotion to his craft. To step into the player’s home gym is akin to entering some sort of futuristic laboratory. The 33-year-old leaves little to chance but no one can escape the fickle fates of fitness forever.

When Will Mohamed Salah Return From Injury?

Mohamed Salah. Forever writing history. pic.twitter.com/0z9SWNisPo — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) March 25, 2026

“We don’t know. That is the best answer I can give,” Slot warned when confronted with a swarm of questions about Salah’s fitness immediately after the final whistle of Liverpool’s 3–1 victory over Crystal Palace on April 25. “If I say there might be a chance [he may not play again], that is probably all the headlines, that there might be a chance, so we simply don’t know.

“But what we do know is that the season in four weeks is over. Not a lot of games are being played so we have to wait and see how his injury is, if he can return to play.

“What I do know about Mo is he has taken so good care of his body all these years that he will have the minimum time required to recover from an injury and let’s hope for the best, that he is available in the last part.”

The Times cited reports from Egypt which predicted Salah to miss a month of action, putting his involvement in Liverpool’s season-ending fixture against Brentford on May 24 in doubt.

The Reds effectively have Champions League qualification assured and no other competition to play for across their remaining fixtures, while Salah has a World Cup with Egypt to worry about. Any other season would already be written off to focus on international glory. Yet, Salah is never going to get another chance to say goodbye.

Liverpool’s Remaining 2025–26 Fixtures

The Dutchman cannot shake the pressure. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Date Opponent Venue Sunday, May 3 Man Utd Old Trafford Saturday, May 9 Chelsea Anfield Sunday, May 17* Aston Villa Villa Park Sunday, May 24 Brentford Anfield

* Date to be confirmed

Salah will almost certainly miss the trip to Manchester United—much to the relief of the Red Devils. At the time of the announcement of his Liverpool exit back in March, only seven United players had scored more goals at Old Trafford than the prolific Egyptian across the entire 2020s.

Chelsea may also be spared a visit from their former winger while Aston Villa wait with bated breath. All eyes will be on the final day of the campaign, when Liverpool close out a disastrous title defense with a clash against Brentford at Anfield.

The Bees may still be chasing European qualification at that point of the season, yet all the focus will be on Salah’s Merseyside sendoff. It remains to be seen whether that tearful goodbye will be made from the pitch or the stands.

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC