Who Is Tyler Adams, the Captain Tasked With Pioneering the USMNT’s New Era?

Just days after long-time U.S. men’s national team captain Tim Ream announced his retirement from international soccer, manager Mauricio Pochettino chose a new man to command the Stars and Stripes.

27-year-old midfielder Tyler Adams was bestowed the captain’s armband on Friday ahead of the USMNT’s clash with Mexico, its toughest battle yet of the post-World Cup era. It is a title Adams is anticipated to hold throughout the next four-year cycle, which has quickly become regarded as the new dawn of the USMNT.

“[We’re] so happy to announce and for everyone to know that [Adams] is going to be our leader and our captain,” Pochettino told reporters.

“We’ve been [in] a very good relationship in the last two years. We were talking a lot, and I think he knows what I expect, and he’s a perfect role model for everyone in the way that the philosophy, the future, representing that amazing country ... He’s the player and the person that can lead that period that we have ahead. And I [say] congratulations.”

It came as no surprise when Pochettino announced a new, long-term captain. Not only was 38-year-old Ream on his way out, but everything the Argentine boss has done since the end of the 2026 World Cup has been with an eye to the future. The USMNT enjoyed a largely dreamy run on home soil this summer; however, Pochettino has been adamant to use that success as just a small foundation on which to enact incredible change.

Pochettino’s need for a “fresh start” has manifested most abundantly in his roster decisions this fall, calling up just half of his World Cup stars and a whopping 12 newcomers, including eight teenagers. And it now manifests as a new man at the helm.

Adams will play a central role in guiding the USMNT through Pochettino’s complete renewal, including helping the youngsters acclimate to the grand stage that they have just been thrust upon. But who is Adams, and is he capable of bearing this huge responsibility?

Meet Tyler Adams—the USMNT’s Steady Force

Tyler Adams is no stranger to commanding the Stars and Stripes. | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Amid a team of fresh-faced and energetic newcomers, Pochettino needs a strong and steady force he can rely on, which makes Adams the perfect fit for the captaincy.

“I'm extremely honored and grateful for the opportunity,” Adams said upon being named. “I think that, like Mauricio said, we’ve obviously built an amazing relationship over the past two years with all the staff, with my teammates here, going into this past World Cup.

“As we start a new cycle, I’m excited to be able to help my teammates and the staff in any way possible in order to win, grow the federation and ultimately take that next step. So, I appreciate it.”

The defensive midfielder is no stranger to being the team’s anchor. He has done so throughout the center of the park ever since his senior debut in 2017 and for the majority of his 58 caps with the national team, including at the World Cup this summer. His play is defined by his ability to pull the team’s strings—nothing happens in the midfield without his say-so. His communication style is frequent and direct, and his consistency on the defensive side of the ball allows those in front him to have more creative liberties.

Adams is also no stranger to donning the captain’s armband. At just 23 years old, he was named the USMNT’s captain for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the youngest of all of the nations’ captains at the prestigious competition. He played every minute of that tournament, earning U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year honors for his contributions on and off the pitch.

Adams was the youngest captain at the 2022 World Cup. | Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Although the captaincy went to Ream for the 2026 tournament, Adams continued to play a valuable role for the team. He started four of the USMNT’s five matches en route to the round of 16 on home soil, helping the Stars and Stripes win out the group stage and secure a first knockout stage win in 24 years. Adams then served as the team’s captain in last week’s international friendly against Peru, the team’s first match post-World Cup.

Another strength of Adams is his experience at soccer’s highest levels. Aside from playing in two World Cups, the New Yorker currently plays overseas in the English Premier League for Bournemouth, a team he has been with since 2023. Adams has likewise established himself as a key starter for the Cherries and has, on occasion, donned the captain’s armband for them. In addition to navigating England’s top flight—one of, if not, the most competitive domestic leagues in the world—Adams is competing in the Europa League this season, Bournemouth’s first-ever time in European competition.

Perhaps what Adams’s teammates value most about him, though, is his fierce intensity. He is the first to defend his teammates in any situation, a tendency he has already put on display twice this fall. In the match against Peru, USMNT debutant Cavan Sullivan got into a minor scuffle. Adams immediately interjected, coming to the defense of the 17-year-old. In the following match against Chile, a much larger fight broke out, seeing Adams rush to the defense of Chris Richards and pull a Chilean player off of the USMNT center back.

Adams may have a lot more responsibilities to bear, but he is more than capable of handling them.