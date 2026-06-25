The Four USMNT Players Walking a Suspension Tightrope vs. Turkiye

The U.S. men’s national team already clinched its spot in the knockout rounds, but there is still some cause for concern when the Stars and Stripes clash with Türkiye on Thursday.

Four of Mauricio Pochettino’s most important players—Tyler Adams, Folarin Balogun, Chris Richards and Antonee Robinson—are all one yellow card away from suspension. Should any of the four players enter the referee’s book at SoFi Stadium, they will be suspended for the round of 32.

Adams, who has played every second of the 2026 World Cup so far, was cautioned in the team’s 4–1 win over Paraguay to kick off the tournament. Tim Ream also received a yellow card in the lopsided match, but a quick VAR review saw the booking rescinded.

The USMNT then defeated Australia 2–0 to punch its ticket to the knockout stage and ultimately clinch the top spot in Group D. The game was a physical and hostile affair, with seven players picking up yellow cards before the final whistle sounded in Seattle. On the host’s side, the guilty parties were Balogun, Richards and Robinson.

Now the four Americans are one caution away from missing out on the biggest game of their international careers.

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How Pochettino Can Avoid Potential Disaster vs. Türkiye

Mauricio Pochettino is getting the best out of his players at the perfect time. | Jane Gershovich/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Pochettino, much like his squad, will feel a weight lifted off his shoulders come Thursday night when the USMNT faces off with the already-eliminated Türkiye. The match is meaningless on paper; the Stars and Stripes could lose and will still win Group D and advance to the round of 32.

Yet it goes without saying that the host nation hopes to keep the good times rolling and extend its winning run with the knockout stage just around the corner. Even more important than a third consecutive win, though, is avoiding any costly suspensions.

After all, Adams, Balogun, Richards and Robinson are all expected to start in the round of 32, and losing any of the vital players could prove catastrophic for the USMNT. Therefore, the best course of action from Pochettino would be to rest all four players on Thursday night.

It’s not an ideal scenario, especially for the fans hoping to see the Stars and Stripes at their best, but it is the safest way to ensure all four starters are ready and available for the knockout stage.

“Of course I want to play,” Balogun said ahead of the match. “But it's also important to be smart and not pick up a yellow card.”

When Do Yellow Cards Reset at the 2026 World Cup?

The USMNT cannot afford to lose any players for the round of 32. | Jordan Teller/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

To accommodate for an extra knockout round in the newly expanded World Cup this summer, FIFA announced a new regulation that sees yellow cards wiped away after the group stage, as well as after the quarterfinals.

Therefore, players who escape the group stage with just one yellow card will see that caution voided once the knockout rounds begin. Two yellow cards in the group stage, though, will still result in an automatic one-game suspension.

If Adams, Balogun, Richards and Robinson do not play in the Group D finale, their previous bookings will cause them and the USMNT no harm. But if one of the Americans picks up a yellow card against Türkiye, they will miss out on the round of 32.

The same principle applies for red cards; any player sent off in their final group stage match will be suspended for—at minimum—the round of 32.

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