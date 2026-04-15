Four Wingers Real Madrid Could Sign This Summer—Ranked

Real Madrid must address midfield and defensive deficiencies in the transfer window this summer, but they also could be inclined to scour the market for an additional winger.

At first glance, Los Blancos are spoilt for choice up top. There’s Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo, Brahim Díaz and Franco Mastantuono. Loanee Endrick is also returning to the Bernabéu at the end of the season to challenge fellow striker Gonzalo García for minutes off the bench.

Yet the 15-time European champions still struggle to get on the scoresheet, especially in La Liga. Only Mbappé and Vinicius Jr have tallied double-digit league goals this season, and the team has found the back of the net 65 times compared to Barcelona’s 84—a large reason for the nine point gap between the two sides atop the table.

Changes are needed at Real Madrid, and a new face on the right wing could provide the spark the team needs to get back to the mountaintop in Spain and Europe. The good news for Los Blancos is that there are several players throughout Europe who would fit, but securing their signature might be tougher than expected.

4. Michael Olise

Michael Olise has blossomed into a Ballon d’Or candidate this season. | Inaki Esnaola/Getty Images

Let’s start first with the dream: Michael Olise. The 24-year-old is one of the best wingers in the world and Real Madrid got a front row seat to his elite playmaking and clinical left foot in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.



It goes without saying that bringing in a player like Olise, who has already tallied 42 goal contributions this season, would solve a lot of Los Blancos’ attacking woes. His link-up play with Trent Alexander-Arnold would also finally produce some output from the right wing after two years of funneling every attack down the left.



Yet Olise is likely not going anywhere anytime soon. Despite reported interest from Real Madrid, the Frenchman is under contract with Bayern Munich through 2029 and would be hard pressed to leave a situation where he’s flourishing, even if it is the biggest club in the world knocking at his door.



Likelihood: 2/10

3. Pedro Neto

Pedro Neto has had two inconsistent season at Chelsea. | Izzy Poles/AMA/Getty Images

Speaking of players with big contracts, Pedro Neto inked a seven-year deal with Chelsea back in 2024, but he has fallen well short of expectations in his first two years at Stamford Bridge. The Portugal international has just 19 goals in 97 appearances in a blue shirt.



With how things are going in west London, combined with the club’s worrying financial woes, Neto could be a prime candidate to send off on loan next season, giving Estêvão and Geovany Quenda the keys to the right wing to patch the holes in Chelsea’s inconsistent attack.



Neto’s explosive pace alone would be a welcomed addition to a Real Madrid side most dangerous on the counter attack, and recent links to Barcelona suggest a switch to La Liga could be on his mind. Whether Los Blancos would take a risk—even if the price is right—with another up-and-down Premier League talent, though, remains to be seen.



Likelihood: 4/10

2. Víctor Muñoz

Victor Muñoz came up through the ranks at Real Madrid. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

If finding a cost-effective option is Real Madrid’s biggest priority, then they could be keen to bring back former Castilla standout Víctor Muñoz. The winger joined Osasuna ahead of the 2025–26 season and has had a breakthrough campaign, starting nearly every game and tallying six goals and five assists. He also received his first call-up to the Spain national team during the March international break.



Much like other departing talents, Los Blancos made sure Muñoz’s contract with Osasuna had a buy-back clause, valid over the next three years. If the Spanish giants were to trigger it this summer, they would only have to pay $10.5 million (€9 million) to bring the 22-year-old back to the Bernabéu.



Recent reports even indicate the club will do so just to prevent Barcelona from snagging the forward as a potential alternative should they be unable to keep Marcus Rashford. In that case, Muñoz might not get many playing opportunities in a white shirt—the whole reason he left in the first place.



Likelihood: 6.5/10

1. Konstantinos Karetsas

Konstantinos Karetsas is a rare gem that could fit perfectly at Real Madrid. | Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

There’s nothing Real Madrid love more than signing a wonderkid. Usually they’re Brazilian, but Greece international Konstantinos Karetsas has reportedly caught the eye in the Spanish capital.



Unlike the other names on this list, the 18-year-old is first and foremost a playmaker. Karetsas’s vision and devastating left foot is capable of setting up chance after chance for his teammates, either in open play or on set pieces. In fact, he has tallied 18 assists across all competitions this season for Belgian team Genk.



That type of unselfish, creative play is the exact thing Los Blancos are missing, especially on the right wing. Mbappé and Vinicius Jr might stop stepping on each other’s toes if there’s another player capable of providing them with elite service.



There's competition from several European giants, with Chelsea, Manchester City and AC Milan all thought to be keeping tabs on the youngster. But the allure of playing with two of the best forwards in the world could be enough to entice the teenager to Madrid.



Likelihood: 8/10

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