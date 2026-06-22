France vs. Iraq—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

France and Iraq face off in the second round of group fixtures at the 2026 World Cup with very different goals.

For France, the objective is to secure qualification to the knockouts with minimum fuss and effort exerted. A draw will do after the 3–1 opening round win over Senegal, but a victory—and a comfortable one at that—is expected.

Iraq, meanwhile, will know that extending its stay as far as a fourth game is incredibly unlikely, but Graham Arnold’s men could yet take one of the tournament’s biggest scalps.

Kylian Mbappé started the World Cup in record-breaking fashion. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Cabo Verde set the template with its stubborn defending to force a shock goalless draw with European champion Spain. Iraq, who impressed in moments in its 4–1 defeat to Norway, has two more chances to cause an upset for the ages.

France, having only just banished its ghosts of Senegal, will be desperate not to be the fall guy in another World Cup underdog story.

France vs. Iraq Score Prediction

Olise, France’s Attacking Outlets Too Hot for Iraq to Handle

Michael Olise and Kylian Mbappé have formed a lethal partnership. | Sathire Kelpa/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

After feeling the full force of Erling Haaland in its first World Cup match in 40 years, things don’t get any easier for Iraq.

Graham Arnold’s side did not embarrass themselves by any means against Norway and were competitive and tactically savvy for much of the game. However, France represents another level up again in terms of quality.

If Michael Olise, Kylian Mbappé and France’s litany of elite forward players turn it on, things could get very difficult for Iraq.

Kylian Mbappé chases record: After securing the Pichichi Trophy as La Liga’s top scorer in 2025–26, Mbappé continued his form in finding the net for France, with two goals against Senegal. With 14 World Cup goals to his name in total, he is just two shy of all-time scoring chart leaders Lionel Messi and Miroslav Klose.

After securing the Pichichi Trophy as La Liga’s top scorer in 2025–26, Mbappé continued his form in finding the net for France, with two goals against Senegal. With 14 World Cup goals to his name in total, he is just two shy of all-time scoring chart leaders Lionel Messi and Miroslav Klose. Gulf in rankings: This David and Goliath meeting represents of the biggest mismatches of the group stages, at least where FIFA’s official rankings are concerned. France came into the tournament ranked third compared to Iraq down in 57.

Prediction: France 4-0 Iraq

Kylian Mbappé is eyeing World Cup goalscoring history. | Sports Illustrated

William Saliba’s admission that he has had to “grit his teeth” and play through the pain of injury niggles has sounded alarm bells for France. However, the Arsenal man is still expected to start this one.

The sensational Michael Olise may be moved into a central role from the start, pushing Ousmane Dembélé out wide, and Bradley Barcola is in line to start after his superb cameo from the bench against Senegal—Désiré Doué will make way if he does.

Adrien Rabiot could have a new partner in the heart of midfield, with Manu Koné potentially coming in for Aurelien Tchouaméni, and Aston Villa’s Lucas Digne could start at left back.

France predicted lineup vs. Iraq (4–2–3–1): Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Koné, Rabiot; Dembélé, Olise, Barcola; Mbappé

Iraq Predicted Lineup vs. France

A change in goal has been suggested for Iraq. | Sports Illustrated

Ali Jasim looks to have overcome the injury that forced him off before the conclusion of Iraq’s defeat to Norway having trained all week. The expectation is that he’ll be good to go from the start, but Ahmed Qasem is standing by in case.

Local media reports suggest 35-year-old veteran goalkeeper Jalal Hassan could be replaced between the sticks by Ahmed Basil.

Iraq predicted lineup vs. France (4–4–2): Basil; Ali, Tahseen, Hashem, Doski; Bayesh, Iqbal, Al-Ammari; Hussein, Al Hamadi.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does France vs. Iraq Kick Off?

Location : Philadelphia, U.S.

: Philadelphia, U.S. Stadium : Lincoln Financial Field

: Lincoln Financial Field Date : Monday, June 21

: Monday, June 21 Kick-off Time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m BST

How to Watch France vs. Iraq on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website

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