France vs. Senegal—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

France vs. Senegal is a historically significant fixture laden in World Cup heritage, and the pair lock horns once again at MetLife Stadium on Tuesday.

Group I, also comprising Norway and Iraq, was dubbed the tournament‘s ’Group of Death’ when the draw was made last December, with France ranking among the favorites to claim a third World Cup trophy this summer.

Senegal, meanwhile, still holds out hope of being reinstated as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions after its title was removed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the walk-off it staged. Ranked 15th in the world, the current Lions of Teranga boast far more quality than the outfit that stunned its former subjugators at the start of the 2002 World Cup.

Its quarterfinal finish on debut is yet to be topped, but there are high hopes for Aliou Cissé’s gifted and battle-hardened unit this summer, despite the tough draw.

France came ever so close to making history in Qatar, with destiny on Argentina’s side, and is aiming to become just the third nation to reach three successive World Cup finals this summer.

France vs. Senegal Score Prediction

France Avenge ’02 Humiliation

France has all the attacking talent in the world. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Memories of the late Papa Bouba Diop will be prevalent in the build-up to Tuesday’s game, with Senegal out to repeat the heroics of 2002. It’s the underdogs in New Jersey, but a result for the West Africans won’t be a major surprise.

This is a very good Senegalese team, with its coherence and threat laid bare during an unbeaten qualifying campaign. France made it to North America with similarly few issues, but expectations are sky-high for Didier Deschamps’s men.

Les Bleus’ head coach must strike the right balance with this group of players, with its opponents in Group I capable of exploiting any out-of-possession flaws.

Senegal’s preparation : The Lions of Teranga looked very underwhelming in their warm-up matches, losing 3–2 to the USMNT before failing to prise open Saudi Arabia’s stubborn defense. Aliou Cissé’s team can perform at a much higher level, and there has to be a discernible improvement against the French juggernaut on Tuesday. Otherwise, Les Blues will have their way with them.

: The Lions of Teranga looked very underwhelming in their warm-up matches, losing 3–2 to the USMNT before failing to prise open Saudi Arabia’s stubborn defense. Aliou Cissé’s team can perform at a much higher level, and there has to be a discernible improvement against the French juggernaut on Tuesday. Otherwise, Les Blues will have their way with them. Mbappé’s World Cup record : After a season of jeers and online petitions, Kylian Mbappé will be determined to shine once again on soccer‘s biggest stage. Mbappé has dominated two World Cups, and he has the chance of becoming the tournament’s all-time leading goalscorer this summer. Despite the wealth of talent around him, France remains Mbappé’s team.

: After a season of jeers and online petitions, Kylian Mbappé will be determined to shine once again on soccer‘s biggest stage. Mbappé has dominated two World Cups, and he has the chance of becoming the tournament’s all-time leading goalscorer this summer. Despite the wealth of talent around him, France remains Mbappé’s team. Senegal’s defensive woes: Senegal qualified with aplomb and is evidently one of the two best teams in Africa, but issues arise against the rest of the world. Since the notorious 1–0 win over France in 2022, Senegal has failed to keep a single World Cup clean sheet.

Prediction: France 3–1 Senegal

France has incredible attacking depth. | Sports Illustrated

France’s attacking might is, quite frankly, absurd. Kylian Mbappé is the No. 9, and he’ll be complemented by Ballon d’Or candidate Michael Olise and Ballon d’Or holder Ousmane Dembélé behind him.

Deschamps will then decide between Désiré Doué and Bradley Barcola on the left flank, with the Paris Saint-Germain pair reportedly neck-and-neck in the depth chart. Rayan Cherki will operate from the bench, and look to impact proceedings in the second half.

William Saliba has overcome a back issue and is a shoo-in to start alongside Dayot Upamecano throughout the tournament. Jules Koundé and Theo Hernández represent potential weak-links at fullback.

Adrien Rabiot is one of Deschamps’s most trusted lieutenants, with the AC Milan midfielder set to start alongside Aurélien Tchouaméni in France’s midfield. The 35-year-old N’Golo Kanté is also an option.

France predicted lineup vs. Senegal (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, T. Hernández; Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Olise, Doué; Mbappé.

Senegal Predicted Lineup vs. France

Senegal is no slouch. | Sports Illustrated

Sadio Mané cruelly didn’t feature at the 2022 World Cup due to a knee injury, so the all-time Senegalese great will be desperate to make up for lost time in North America this summer.

Mané may not longer be competing among Europe’s elite, but he’s still the man France will have to be most wary of at MetLife Stadium.

However, there‘s talent all over this Senegal roster. Iliman Ndiaye offers variety in attack, striker Nicolas Jackson is a chance magnet and Ismaïla Sarr is a distinct threat in transition. Jackson is available despite being sent off against Saudi Arabia in a pre-tournament friendly.

A midfield comprising Lamine Camara and Pape Gueye looks well-balanced; there’s dynamism at fullback and experience at the heart of Senegal’s defense. Kalidou Koulibaly leads a backline protected by former Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy between the posts.

Assane Diao and Cherif Ndiaye are doubts due to knocks.

Senegal predicted lineup vs. France (4-2-3-1): Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhaté, Diouf; Camara, P. Gueye; Sarr, Ndiaye, Mané; Jackson.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does France vs. Senegal Kick Off?

Location : East Rutherford, United States

: East Rutherford, United States Stadium : MetLife Stadium

: MetLife Stadium Date : Tuesday, June 16

: Tuesday, June 16 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Alireza Faghani (AUS)

How to Watch France vs. Senegal on TV, Live Stream

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