Fulham vs. Man Utd: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester United are aiming to enter the upcoming international break with a morale-boosting victory at Fulham during Sunday’s Premier League action.

Knives are already being sharpened for Michael Carrick after a stuttering start to the campaign for the Red Devils, who have now suffered back-to-back defeats. Their dismal loss in the Manchester derby was followed by a humiliating 3–2 collapse at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

After such a positive end to Carrick’s interim spell at the helm, the mood has quickly soured as familiar issues rear their head. Pressure is on United to deliver at Craven Cottage this weekend, especially having collected just four points from their opening Premier League matches.

Fortunately, they face one of the sides with fewer points than them in their final outing before the international period. Fulham ended a run of three straight league defeats with a goalless draw at Liverpool last weekend, but the jury is still very much out on Álvaro Arbeloa’s new-look Cottagers.

Fulham vs. Man Utd Score Prediction

Red Devils End Losing Streak

Man Utd face one of the division’s weakest sides. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Carrick brought stability and an element of necessary predictability to United’s performances on arrival, but inconsistencies have emerged at the beginning of his first permanent campaign in the dugout.

Few parts of United’s roster are currently functioning as intended, with defensive mistakes and stagnant attacking sequences culpable for an unconvincing start to the season.

However, there are zero doubts over the quality United possess, especially in the final third. They have the division’s best creator in Bruno Fernandes, while Marcus Rashford, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha are all livewires capable of unpicking an underperforming Fulham rearguard.

Arbeloa’s men have been involved in some chaotic, end-to-end affairs this season, and they might be on the losing side of another this weekend.

Defensive woes : Both sides have conceded seven times across their opening four Premier League matches and neither looks primed for a clean sheet in their upcoming meeting. Fulham have been particularly poor at the back, allowing 7.5 expected goals compared to United’s 5.2.

: Both sides have conceded seven times across their opening four Premier League matches and neither looks primed for a clean sheet in their upcoming meeting. Fulham have been particularly poor at the back, allowing 7.5 expected goals compared to United’s 5.2. Head-to-head record : Craven Cottage has been a happy hunting ground for the Red Devils. They have won eight of their last nine visits to the venue and haven’t lost there since a surprise 3–0 defeat in December 2009.

: Craven Cottage has been a happy hunting ground for the Red Devils. They have won eight of their last nine visits to the venue and haven’t lost there since a surprise 3–0 defeat in December 2009. United encouragement: Despite disappointing results this season, United’s underlying attacking numbers are actually pretty strong. Only Brighton created more xG over the first four league games of the term, while they were joint-first alongside Fulham for touches in the opposition box during the same timeframe.

Prediction: Fulham 1–2 Man Utd

Fulham Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd

Fulham will make changes from the midweek win at West Ham.

Fulham have two confirmed absentees for the clash, with Tom Cairney still sidelined due to a knee injury and Kenny Tete absent with a concussion suffered in the draw at Anfield.

However, there is a chance that Ryan Sessegnon returns to the matchday squad after missing the trip to Merseyside with a groin issue.

Arbeloa named a strong team for the midweek Carabao Cup win at West Ham United, but regulars Gonzalo García, Josh King, Oscar Bobb, Bernd Leno and Calvin Bassey dropped to the bench. They should all return to the XI for United’s visit.

In fact, Arbeloa could name the same XI that faced Liverpool last Saturday.

Fulham predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Bobb, King, Iwobi; García.

United near their fearsome forward quartet to deliver.

Carrick confirmed there’s “a chance” that both Luke Shaw and Carlos Baleba return from injury to make the matchday squad. The former could immediately re-enter the XI given United’s lack of depth at left back, while the latter still awaits his club debut.

However, there are still a host of players missing for United, with Amad Diallo, Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte and Tom Heaton all sidelined with fitness issues.

Cunha should start ahead of Benjamin Šeško in the No. 9 position once more, with the Slovenian featuring in the defeat to Brighton. The Brazilian should be joined by Mbeumo, Fernandes and Rashford in the forward line.

Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martínez will return to the XI after midweek rests, as will Senne Lammens between the posts to shore up United’s defense.

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Fulham (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martínez, Shaw; Tielemans, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford; Cunha.

What Time Does Fulham vs. Man Utd Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Craven Cottage

: Craven Cottage Date : Sunday, Sept. 20

: Sunday, Sept. 20 Kick-off Time : 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

: 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT Referee : Peter Bankes

: Peter Bankes VAR: Nick Hopton

How to Watch Fulham vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster United States NBC, fuboTV, Peacock, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra