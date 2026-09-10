Gabriel Jesus Reveals Details of Arsenal Exit—and It’s Pretty Brutal

Gabriel Jesus has revealed he was forced to train alone during his final days at Arsenal before moving to Barcelona late in the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old made the switch to Catalonia for £8.6 million ($11.6 million) to help remedy Barcelona’s lack of depth in the center forward position, bringing his four-year stint with the Gunners and nine-year spell in England to a close.

Jesus was always expected to leave Arsenal following their Premier League title-winning campaign, with Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyökeres preferred options in the No. 9 role. However, the brutal nature of his exit was less predictable.

“So, the truth is, I was training, I did all the pre-season with Arsenal as normal. Obviously, I knew already that probably I would not play there or get many opportunities, but nobody told me nothing,” the Brazilian told SportyTV.

“Well, I am a professional. Obviously, I was training with the group. Then, from nothing, they put me to train away from the group.

“Well, I was training, I was doing my maximum to be ready if I have a chance to play at a high level again. Then, obviously, in the last week, it was very quick.

“The work with Deco, the president of the club, and my agent was amazing. In one day, it was sure that I would have the opportunity to come [to Barcelona]. I said yes, straight away, no matter what, and I am so happy to be here.”

Jesus could prove to be one of the value-for-money signings of the summer and he opened his Barça account during Wednesday’s 5–1 Champions League victory over Feyenoord.

Arsenal Ambition Clear After Ruthless Summer

Mikel Arteta is desperate to build a dynasty. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Jesus was not the only high-profile member of Arsenal’s title-winning roster to be axed over the summer. Leandro Trossard was shipped off the Beşiktaş despite his prominence last season, while the Gunners cashed in on Gabriel Martinelli by selling him to Al Hilal for £60 million ($81.5 million.)

As the old adage goes, if you’re not moving forward in soccer, you’re moving backward.

Arsenal’s sales have allowed them to upgrade their midfield and defense with star signings such as Bruno Guimarães and Ezri Konsa, while also facilitating a transfer for Christos Tzolis as a replacement for Trossard and Martinelli.

Great managers regularly showcase their ruthless streak off the back of success and Arteta has followed in the footsteps of Sir Alex Ferguson and Pep Guardiola by freely discarding several of his former favorites in the pursuit of glory.

An encouraging start to the season will only serve as justification for their summer business. Arsenal have won the Community Shield, all three of their Premier League matches and beat Napoli in their Champions League league phase opener on Wednesday.