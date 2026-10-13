Galatasaray vs. Barcelona: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Barcelona’s perfect start to the season comes under threat this Tuesday when they visit Galatasaray in the Champions League.

La Blaugrana have been flawless during their eight-match winning streak in La Liga, destroying every opponent in their path with ease. Their sole European test of the term didn’t prove any more challenging, either, with their 5–1 demolition of Feyenoord propeling them to third in the league phase table.

Having been utterly irresistible going forward, even the odd lapse in concentration at the back has proved immaterial. Hansi Flick’s side is operating at the peak of its powers and will be favorite to clinch another victory in an inhospitable environment midweek.

RAMS Park in Istanbul is always a fierce arena to adapt to for visiting teams, and Galatasaray enter the upcoming duel with Barça as table-toppers in the Süper Lig. While they were defeated by Sporting CP in their Champions League opener, they have won five of seven domestic matches and remain unbeaten on home soil since April.

Galatasaray vs. Barcelona Score Prediction

Unbeatable Barcelona Rise to the Occasion

Barça have been unstoppable this season. | David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona’s trip to “Hell” on Tuesday will not be without its challenges. Gala are mightily impressive at home—beating Liverpool (twice) and Juventus on their own patch last season—and could welcome Victor Osimhen back into their forward line following their talisman’s recent injury return.

But Barça are simply a different breed.

The Catalan giants have been in absolutely devastating form this season and have already scored 39 times across just nine games—an average of 4.3 per outing. Their midfield has been further bolstered by the grace and guile of Rodri, while an aggressive defensive line can prove difficult to penetrate when functioning properly.

Okan Buruk’s side will need a miracle to avoid defeat and might simply be content in escaping with their dignity—and goal difference—intact.

Barça record vs. Galatasaray : La Blaugrana have played 10 matches against the Turkish giants since the inception of the Champions League. In that time, they have managed six victories and three draws, with their sole loss dating back to the 1994–95 campaign. They have also won their last three away games with Gala.

: La Blaugrana have played 10 matches against the Turkish giants since the inception of the Champions League. In that time, they have managed six victories and three draws, with their sole loss dating back to the 1994–95 campaign. They have also won their last three away games with Gala. Frightening forwards : Even without the injured Raphinha, who will miss the match due to a thigh issue, Flick boasts an arsenal of impressive options. Lamine Yamal will lead the charge having scored in nine of his last 11 matches for club and country, while Anthony Gordon also has five goal involvements in eight appearances for Barça. Even Gabriel Jesus, who has been limited to a bit-part role for his new club, has managed three goals.

: Even without the injured Raphinha, who will miss the match due to a thigh issue, Flick boasts an arsenal of impressive options. Lamine Yamal will lead the charge having scored in nine of his last 11 matches for club and country, while Anthony Gordon also has five goal involvements in eight appearances for Barça. Even Gabriel Jesus, who has been limited to a bit-part role for his new club, has managed three goals. Gala’s defensive issues: Buruk’s men may be leading their domestic division, but they have conceded 11 times en route to first place. After shipping three in their first league phase match, they have conceded 10 goals in their last five games.

Prediction: Galatasaray 0–2 Barcelona

Galatasaray Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Osimhen made his first appearance since the beginning of September when coming off the bench in last Friday’s 3–1 win over Kasımpaşa and he’s in line to re-enter the starting XI for such a seismic clash.

Leroy Sané should come into the team on the right wing, too, joining Rafael Leão and Osimhen in a fearsome forward trio.

Mario Lemina should also return to the midfield, featuring alongside Gabriel Sara and Lucas Torreira. The latter was sent off against Kasımpaşa but his suspension will only be served in domestic competitions.

Wilfried Singo is a major doubt to feature having been sidelined since the end of August.

Galatasaray predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-3-3): Çakir; Sallai, Sánchez, Bardakcı, Jakobs; Lemina, Torreira, Sara; Sané, Osimhen, Leão.

Barcelona will continue without long-term absentee Roony Bardghji and while Frenkie de Jong is close to returning in midfield, Flick has insisted he’s most likely to make his comeback against Real Betis at the weekend.

Raphinha has been ruled out of the match, meaning Gabriel Jesus will lead the line once again, while Andreas Christensen is back in the treatment room to further limit Flick’s center back options.

Pau Cubarsí and Pedri should return to the starting lineup after being benched for the victory over Getafe, but the fabulous front four should stay exactly the same.

João Cancelo will compete with the impressive young Xavi Espart for a start at left back, while a similar battle could play out between Eric García and Jules Koundé at right back.

Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Galatasaray (4-2-3-1): J. García; Koundé, Cubarsí, Martín, Cancelo; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Gordon; Jesus.

What Time Does Galatasaray vs. Barcelona Kick Off?

Location : Istanbul, Türkiye

: Istanbul, Türkiye Stadium : RAMS Park

: RAMS Park Date : Tuesday, Oct. 13

: Tuesday, Oct. 13 Kickoff Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee : Marco Guida (ITA)

: Marco Guida (ITA) VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, DAZN USA Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico United Kingdom TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 8, HBO Max