Manchester United have confirmed the acquisition of a huge plot of land near Old Trafford on which they plan to build a new 100,000-seater stadium.

Old Trafford is in dire need of restoration, often becoming the butt of many jokes in recent years, and the club have weighed up the difficulties of renovations compared to possibly building a new stadium entirely, ultimately settling on the latter.

The wheels are now in motion as United have confirmed the acquisition of a 25-acre site just 350 meters north-west of their current stadium which will provide the base for their new 100,000-seater home.

“Today’s news highlights the progress we’re making towards a world-class new home for Manchester United and represents a significant milestone as we move into the next phase of development.” said Stadium Development CEO Collette Roche.

“Being able to build so close to Old Trafford allows us to preserve the heritage, traditions and rituals that are so important to our fans. We are committed to building a world-class stadium with our supporters, not just for them, with atmosphere, affordability and accessibility at the heart of our thinking.

“This is a generational opportunity that is fully aligned with both local and national growth ambitions. Securing the right land for our new home has been absolutely critical, and the land we’ve acquired gives us the stage to deliver a truly world-class stadium that honors our past and is ready for our future.”

When Will Man Utd’s New Stadium Be Built?

United are keen to stay close to the current Old Trafford site. | Alex Livesey/The FA/Getty Images

Adding an extra layer of complication to United’s stadium project is the admirable fact that the Red Devils are also seeking to oversee a rejuvenation of the wider area as part of the stadium build.

“The 370-acre regeneration project is expected to deliver around 15,000 new homes, including affordable housing, create 48,000 new jobs locally and over 90,000 nationally,” United added.

Planning for the project remains ongoing and no formal timeframe has been put on the work at this point, although Roche has previously pointed to the 2032–33 season as a potential target for a formal move away from Old Trafford.

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“A stadium build as complex as the one that we’re going to enter into, it does take one or two years to get ready for construction,” Roche confessed earlier this year.

The project is estimated to cost around $2.6 billion (£2 billion) and, if all goes to plan, would see United boast the second-largest stadium in Europe behind only Barcelona’s Camp Nou.

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