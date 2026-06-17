‘We Had Words’—Harry Maguire’s Strong Reaction to England World Cup Rejection

Harry Maguire made sure Thomas Tuchel knew exactly what he thought of his surprise omission from England’s World Cup squad, refusing to take it lying down in an “awkward call” with the manager.

Back to his best form for a Manchester United team that finished third in the Premier League, Maguire looked to be a shoo-in to go to a third World Cup with the Three Lions.

After not representing his country in almost two years, Maguire’s resurgence at club level was rewarded with an England recall during the March international break. The defender earned his 65th and 66th caps in those matches against Japan and Uruguay.

But Tuchel selected John Stones, Marc Guéhi, Ezri Konsa, Dan Burn and Jarell Quansah as his center-back options instead. Even when right back Tino Livramento was ruled out injured and a center back was chosen to replace him, the manager went with Trevoh Chalobah instead.

Burn (8), Quansah (3) and Chalobah (1) all come in with under 10 senior caps. Stones—89 caps—is only the selected defender to have played more than 30 times for England.

Tuchel said that “credit in the bank” helped get Stones into the squad. The Manchester City defender, who was Maguire’s partner at the heart of England’s defense at the 2018 World Cup, started only five Premier League matches this past season. The same “credit” didn’t apply to Maguire.

The Manchester United player made his feelings clear on social media at the time of the World Cup snub, while his family also went to bat for him. Maguire has now also revealed that his omission had already been leaked to the media before Tuchel personally informed him of the final decision.

Maguire: I Thought I Did Enough

Maguire captained England only three months ago. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

“He FaceTimes everyone. It’s quite an awkward call,” Maguire explained during his appearance on The Rest Is Football, Gary Lineker’s podcast being livestreamed daily by Netflix during the World Cup.

“Something got released in the media about half an hour before I got told that my place was in doubt. That was the most frustrating thing. It was a surprise at the time. I said straightaway that it was a surprise. I was really disappointed.

“We had a few words. I’m quite a big personality. I’m experienced. It was an honest conversation between us both. He really said that he can’t really give me an excuse. I thought I did enough to be in the squad. And I thought I could have helped the lads out there.

“I thought I would still have had a part to play on the pitch, and off the pitch as well.”

Maguire England Future in Doubt

Maguire will always have 2018. | Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/Getty Images

An automatic starter, when fit, for much of Gareth Southgate’s reign as England manager, Maguire faces an uphill battle to reclaim a permanent place now that Tuchel has made plain his preferences.

Maguire is more of a traditional defender and lacks the same technical finesse as those who have been called up for this World Cup instead. It doesn’t point to an eventual recall, especially for a player who turns 35 shortly before the next major tournament: Euro 2028.

If this is it for Maguire as an England player, he can look back fondly on his record in the national team. He had played only five times when Southgate made him a starter at the 2018 World Cup, helping England break a decades-long slump to reach the semifinals. Maguire was there again three summers later when the Three Lions made a first final in 55 years at Euro 2020.

Maguire’s era has redefined what it means to be an England player and what a previously underperforming nation is capable of on the international stage.

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