‘Serious Attention’—Man Utd Eye Mateus Fernandes’s West Ham Teammate

Manchester United are “paying serious attention” to West Ham United star Crysencio Summerville as part of the club’s plans to sign a left winger this summer, reports claim.

Having loaned out Marcus Rasford for the past 18 months, the Red Devils spent last season trying different options on the left side of the forward line. Eventually, Matheus Cunha made the position his own but is not a typical winger and remains better suited to a central berth.

Reintegrating Rashford is one option, albeit perhaps a last resort. Michael Carrick hasn’t closed the door on that happening, but equally spoke fairly openly in March about signing someone new.

Until now, Yan Diomande has dominated the headlines. The teenager enjoyed a breakout season with RB Leipzig and impressed on his World Cup debut with Côte d’Ivoire on Sunday night. But Leipzig are expected to ask around $116 million (€100 million, £86.5 million) for a player still largely unproven—a deal for him might yet become more affordable in 2027 instead.

Iliman Ndiaye and Morgan Rogers are other names linked, although neither is necessarily a better fit for the position than Cunha. Another potential target is Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola, reportedly frustrated by his minutes in the French capital that could drive a split.

Crysencio Summerville Cheaper Than Other Man Utd Targets

Crysencio Summerville has impressed at the World Cup. | Alex Pantling/FIFA/Getty Images

Now, Summerville is on the radar. In the wake of his outstanding World Cup performance for the Netherlands against Japan—one goal and a combative display off the ball—The Athletic writes that Manchester United have “enquired” about the 24-year-old’s situation. At this point, Summerville is still among “multiple options” under consideration, but a $67.1 million (£50 million) price tag puts him at the cheaper end of the scale compared to the other players mentioned.

West Ham spent around half that to sign Summerville from Leeds United in 2024. The Hammers getting relegated from the Premier League last month makes it harder to keep hold of their best players, which also includes another Old Trafford target in Mateus Fernandes.

After an indifferent start to 2025–26, Summerville burst into life in January when he scored in four successive Premier League matches. But a minor injury in March halted his momentum and he struggled to make the same kind of impact in the final two months of the season.

West Ham Defiant Over Summerville, Fernandes, Bowen

Mateus Fernandes is another target for Man Utd. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

The problem for any club with eyes on Summerville, Fernandes or Jarrod Bowen is that West Ham ideally want to avoid a fire sale of the club’s best players. Daniel Křetínský, the man set to become the single biggest shareholder and therefore the one soon calling the shots in east London, is adamant there is no financial motivation to sell, gambling on immediate promotion.

“We have a very credible strategy,” Křetínský told The Times. “We don’t need to sell the players for financial reasons. We are doing this to make sure we are promoted back to the Premier League immediately. That is our only goal.

“Key players are waiting for us. They want to see there is a real chance of keeping the squad together. What matters is funding, strategy and consistency. We have spoken to all of them. They need to see that our project is real and serious. Promotion is our only goal.”

Should Summerville, Fernandes and Bowen end up staying, which may not be the wish of the former two but seems more plausible for the latter, West Ham’s time in the EFL Championship ought to be brief. Summerville’s season in the second tier with Leeds United in 2023–24 produced 28 regular season goals and assists, underlining that the Dutchman is made to play higher.

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